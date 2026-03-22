Kalen DeBoer, Alabama Offer 8th Grader Notre Dame Unearthed First

In the hyper-competitive world of college football recruiting, the battle for top talent is starting earlier than ever. For Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama, that means targeting a player who won’t even be eligible to sign until 2030. However, he isn’t the only head coach interested in the Alabama native.

Alabama has made an offer to 14-year-old Edward Brewer, who is expected to be in the 2030 recruiting class.

“Blessed to receive my very first D1 offer from @AlabamaFTBL. Thank you @PlayerProMorgan @TonyJones_810 @CoachSanders14 for the opportunity. #RollTide @MAMustangsFB @CoachBGodsey @JPowers25 @ChadSimmons_ @TheUCReport @UnLockYourGame_ @DexPreps @CoachL__ @AL4afootball,” Brewer wrote on X after receiving the offer.

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Edward Brewer, an eighth grader at Madison Academy in Madison, Alabama, visited Alabama earlier this month at the start of spring practice. He played in the 2025 high school football season and has quickly built a reputation as an athletic defender. As expected, the 14-year-old was heavily flattered by the offer from Alabama and had only good words to say about the program.

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“The offer to me means everything because I know I’ve been putting in work since day one, and I know I have more work to do,” Brewer said. “What I think when I hear of Alabama is a place you can grow as a person and as an athlete at the same time, amazing facilities, amazing coaches and an overall amazing team. I just think that’s a wonderful place to be. You can improve there and can just become a better person, not just from the football standpoint but academically also.”

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The father of the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder considers the offer a rare accomplishment for an athlete of his age. To him, it is a feat beyond the ordinary, but the concentration remains on the work Brewer still has to put in.

“I understand that with him being so young, it’s not really a thing that happens normally, so pretty, pretty special for him, but he still has a lot of work to do,” Edward Brewer Jr. said.

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Brewer has a good number of years ahead of him before he gets into college. At this point, his On3 profile also lists Notre Dame among programs interested in him. That was included even before Kalen DeBoer’s interest became public. However, we couldn’t find any information on Brewer’s profile that confirms the Irish interest. As of now, the Tide is the first D-1 offer.

While the offer to Brewer showcases Alabama’s long-range planning, their efforts in the more immediate 2027 class are also heating up, with several key commitments already secured.

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Other recent recruitment activities by Alabama

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are doing just fine with their 2027 recruiting class, currently ranked among the top 20. Most recently, Alabama added tight end Oakley Keegan to its 2027 recruiting class, beating the likes of Boston College, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt to his commitment. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder plays high school football in Liverpool, New York.

Alongside Oakley Keegan, Alabama added four-star talent Colt Lumpris, who is ranked as the No. 15 tight end in the class and No. 292 overall player. Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn and Nash Johnson from Atlanta, who is the No. 65-ranked cornerback in the class.

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Now with four commitments, the program is looking to add numbers as soon as possible. Five-star Fort Worth, Texas, cornerback John Meredith iii listed Alabama as one of the top six programs he could land in the next few months. He plans to make his visit on May 29.

By simultaneously pursuing elite talent in the 2027 class and identifying prodigies like Brewer for 2030, DeBoer’s staff is sending a clear message: Alabama’s recruiting dominance is being built to last for the next decade.