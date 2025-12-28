Kalen DeBoer & Alabama Receive Another Key Injury Boost After LT Overton

Alabama will need all hands on deck to face an unbeaten Indiana in the Rose Bowl to keep its playoff hopes alive. Fans will now feel a little confident as two stars seem to be returning for the intense clash.

The Tide is likely to get back RB Kevin Riley for the quarterfinal game, as he was seen taking a substantial amount of reps in practice. He has been out with a broken jaw since the Eastern Illinois matchup, missing 3 games. Riley has the third-highest rushing yard total this season and will continue to serve an important role in the depth.

Alabama can also see LT Overton return for the Indiana clash. Overton had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but has been cleared to play on New Year’s Eve. The DE was a unexpected addition to the SEC Championship game’s availability report. Overton’s return was absolutely necessary, since he leads the D-line in tackles with 33.

This is a developing story.