Kalen DeBoer & Alabama Receive Strong Message from 5-Star Florida QB Target

Instability in a program can prove to be costly, and the Florida Gators recently experienced it with 2027 5-star QB Elijah Haven after Billy Napier’s firing in October. Haven was initially a done deal for Florida, but ever since Billy Napier was fired, Alabama swooped in quickly. However, after Haven visited Alabama on Saturday, he had a few things to say.

“It was a great visit,” Haven said to reporter Justin Smith from Touchdown Alabama. “I think very highly of them, and they are definitely still amongst my top schools as of now. I am just excited to keep building a relationship with them.”

The Louisiana native spent time with coaches and players during his visit. Notably, Haven has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times, making Bama the clear leader in this recruitment.

The 6’4.5″ and 220 lbs QB has kept Alabama in his top-4, though Florida, Georgia, and Auburn are also on the list. The Crimson Tide had offered the QB in June 2025 and quickly started building momentum through multiple visits. That also included a visit in October when Alabama played LSU. Recruiting experts now favor Kalen DeBoer heavily.

ON3’s Steve Wiltfong gave Alabama his 100% confidence to land the Baton Rouge native. Additionally, Rivals’ prediction machine gave Alabama a whopping 78.6% chance to land the QB. Alabama has consistently leveraged its proven QB development and program prestige to make a case. Furthermore, Haven’s path to QB1 in Tuscaloosa looks clear since Alabama has just 4-star Trent Seaborn as their sole 2027 QB commit.

“Just a great opportunity to see everyone again with my parents was nice, and obviously, talking with the coach is always great. My family and I think so highly of the program. It was great to be back,” Elijah detailed about his visit. Sealing Elijah’s commitment will be a coup for Kalen DeBoer, given the quality he offers in the offense.

In his sophomore season in 2024, Haven passed for 3,093 yards, rushing for another 925 yards. Before that, he had posted 2,205 in passing and 641 rushing yards in 2023, leading his team to a District 6-2A championship victory. In addition to that, Haven’s basketball background adds to his top-tier athleticism, and his QB tangibles are as good as any 2027 QB recruit. Though Alabama tops Haven’s list, ruling out a Florida commitment won’t be prudent either.

Gators should not lose their hope on Elijah Haven

In 2025, the Gators hosted several recruits, but Elijah Haven’s visit stood out the most. The dual-threat QB visited the swamp when the Gators faced the Longhorns, and the visit stood out for both Haven and his father. Haven and his father praised the electric atmosphere and the job Billy Napier was doing with Florida.

“We have been fortunate to catch some amazing college football,” Kwame Haven, Elijah’s father, said. “Elijah had a great time. Elijah has developed a great relationship with the staff, and it was good to see that they are still able to reach the team through all of the adversity they’ve been through. The right fit is important to Elijah, and they made it very clear that he would not only be a priority but that he would be taken care of like family.”

Haven is already touted as a “first-round pick potential” by 247 Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Irvins. Moreover, he is valued for his rare dual-threat prowess and strong arm. That’s why Elijah is the top-ranked QB in the country and the 14th-ranked overall recruit. His NIL value is already $444k, and by the looks of it, a higher paycheck may also play a role in his final landing spot.

Now it remains to be seen which program, between Alabama and Florida, offers him a better combined package. For now, Alabama is ahead by some margin. But no one can predict when Florida will close in.