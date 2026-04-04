Kalen DeBoer All But Confirms Ty Simpson’s Successor

Ty Simpson’s decision to move to the pros has left a vacancy at QB1 for Alabama. In his third season with the Tide, Kalen DeBoer has redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell to choose from. Considering how things are going, the Washington transfer has an edge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Austin has been at an extremely high level with his ball placement,” said Kalen DeBoer after Alabama’s spring practice. “When he’s got a guy that he needs to make a throw to, he’s putting it where it needs to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former No. 2 quarterback in his class now enters his fourth year with something far more valuable than hype: perspective. Having followed Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer from Washington, he didn’t just inherit a system; he grew within it. What began as a freshman learning curve has slowly turned into a veteran’s command of the offense. He finished last season with 228 yards and two touchdown passes. His experience has been a major factor in weighing his chances of starting.

“It’s important,” Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said during the first week of spring practice. “It’s very important. Obviously, Austin is in his third year in the system, so you would think just as far as ease of being able to run and have control, that would be an advantage for Austin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, spring practices have been a mixed bag for Mack and Russell. Kalen DeBoer wasn’t happy with what he saw from his quarterbacks on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say today wasn’t their sharpest day,” DeBoer said. “…There’s some of the new stuff that maybe isn’t even things we’ve had until this year, or not as much of it until this spring. You can see that we struggle with it. So I would say that it wasn’t up to the standard that they have,” he added.

Fortunately for the Tide, they still have a few spring practices remaining before the program hosts its A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Mack, the shadow he steps out of is impossible to ignore. Ty Simpson didn’t have a great finish to his 2025 campaign, but he still led the team to a playoff victory against Oklahoma. Much of the drop in his performance can be attributed to health. At his best, we saw him take down the likes of Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri.

Interestingly, the guy who is probably succeeding Simpson had to step in for the latter in Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss against Indiana. Mack subbed in and fired a 34-yard pass to Germie Bernard and followed it up with a 13-yard rush, driving Alabama deep into the red zone and offering a glimpse of what could come next.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t just a relief appearance. It was an introduction. “I’ve learned a ton [from Simpson],” Mack said. It’s easy to step into the shoes of your predecessor when you have learned and grown with him. Now, with experience on his side and opportunity in front of him, the transition no longer feels like a leap. It feels inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the odds for Keelon Russell?

The five-star recruit Keelon Russell has a talent edge over Mack. He displays a wildcard factor because of his playmaking ability. Something even the head coach has picked up in his play.

“Keelon has a much better grasp of the offense than he did a year ago, much more comfortable,” said DeBoer. He has great instincts, and he’s made a lot of big plays.”

The Duncanville High Schooler had 7,400 yards and 90 touchdowns in two years against elite talent. However, at this point, it looks like Austin Mack is going to the nod, considering his familiarity with DeBoer’s system.