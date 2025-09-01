Kalen DeBoer Announces Quadruple Injury Crisis as Ryan Williams’ Alabama Future Confirmed

‘Fire DeBoer’ cries echoed around Tuscaloosa following a shocker Saturday as powerhouse Alabama received a biting defeat against Florida State, 17-31. Unfortunately for Bama fans, the same issues that led to losses against Vandy, Oklahoma, and Tennessee also followed the team into the new season. Forget the plays, but the fact that the Crimson Tide were beaten on physicality gives prominence to the view that DeBoer’s team is soft. If the loss wasn’t enough, Alabama enters its Week 2 preparations with a fresh dose of injuries.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams went to the sidelines in the fourth quarter after absorbing a hit to the head. “Will go through concussion protocol throughout the week,” the head coach said, giving an injury update at the post-week 1 press conference on Monday. “Will be a day-to-day situation,” he added. With 6:07 minutes remaining, he absorbed the hit by Seminoles’ Earl Little Jr. Williams and exited the game. He was down for the rest of the play. DeBoer further stressed that Ryan never really got going in the game before he was injured. “We’ll continue to make sure we continue to move him around,” he added. “There are a lot of different directions he can go.” He continued. “We’ll keep assessing that as we go through here.”

But Williams is not the only key weapon hit with injuries. Miami-transfer WR Isaiah Horton is still fighting a lower-body injury. “Still feeling that a little bit,” the head coach added. Last season, he caught 56 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns. “He’s been working out on the stationary bike. They’ve had him do some running behind the bench as well. He pointed to his hip adductor. He said, ‘Something’s not right. It doesn’t feel right.’ So he’s on the sidelines right now, guys.” But he is expected to be back on the turf by the end of the week.

Bama trudged through the season opener without its team Captain, veteran defensive lineman Tim Keenan, as well. Preparing for his third year as a starting DL, a couple of days before the week 1 matchup, he sustained an ankle injury, barring him from participating in the trenches against the Seminoles. But his absence was felt terribly, as Bama allowed 230 rushing yards.

“We obviously missed him a lot; I mean, man, Tim Keenan, he’s a force in that middle,” co-captain and linebacker Deontae Lawson said after the game concluded. Last campaign, he recorded a career-high 40 tackles, with eight tackles for loss. Furthermore, a tightrope surgical procedure has clouded the hopes of his returning for the following games as well.For him, it will be a week-to-week call, and he will be out this week.

RB Jam Miller and DL Jah-Marien Latham still out

Senior running back Jam Miller is still out, owing to an injury he sustained in the fall camp. The pre-season saw him bulk up, but he dislocated his collarbone during the pre-season final scrimmage. As one of the key explosive weapons in DeBoer’s roster, he was unable to lace up his cleats during the season opener. “He was a clear No. 1 for us with everything he did, from protection to getting the tough yards, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had said. Last season, he tallied 668 rushing yards. “I told Jam that the running back room needs him more than ever now,” Grubb added. Will he be back for week 2? He is progressing, but it will be on a week-to-week call basis, as DeBoer informed.

Moving on to DL Jah-Marien Latham, who also sustained a lower-body injury. After tallying two tackles during the fourth quarter, he had to be helped off the field towards the sidelines. Last season, he tallied 441 defensive snaps across 13 games. 308 of those came on the edge, but his versatility to slide inside made him a favorable candidate to replace Tim Keenan. Will he be back on the turf against ULM? His call will be on a day-to-day basis.

Alabama is already staring down at a challenging schedule featuring Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU. Add in Diego Pavia’s fiery spirit, and you have the ‘Vanderbilt alert’ as well. Although the next games are against the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks and Wisconsin, following the unexpected season-opener defeat, nothing is certain right now.