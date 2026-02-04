Kalen DeBoer Breaks Silence on New Alabama Coach Hired to Fix Run Game Issues

After moving on from OL coach Chris Kapilovic, the Crimson Tide signaled a new chapter Wednesday morning. With four of five OL starters gone and a major rebuild ahead, it was a statement move about where Kalen DeBoer wants this program headed. Alabama officially announced the hire of Adrian Klemm as its new OL coach, bringing in experience across both college football and the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Adrian Klemm has a reputation for recruiting and developing players at every level,” Kalen DeBoer said. “Having worked with some of the top offensive lines in his 15-plus years of coaching. He has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, and I know that he will be able to have an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to having him on staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move had been brewing since January 26, when reports first surfaced that Alabama was expected to bring in Klemm from USC’s staff. He has most recently worked behind the scenes with the Trojans as an offensive analyst, but his coaching path stretches far beyond that.

Before USC, he coached the New England Patriots’ offensive line in 2023 and helped shape Oregon’s dominant front in 2022, when the Ducks finished No. 1 nationally in sacks allowed while ranking among the country’s top offenses. He’s also had stints with Pittsburgh, UCLA, and SMU, building a reputation for turning raw talent into real production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Klemm steps into one of Alabama’s biggest offseason challenges of reshaping a line that must quickly come together if the Crimson Tide hopes to reestablish a dominant run game.

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports