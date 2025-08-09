Kalen DeBoer Breaks Silence On Two Undisclosed Injuries as Alabama HC Confirms QB1 Announcement

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer shared updates on two players who missed Saturday’s fall camp scrimmage. Offensive guard Jaeden Roberts and defensive lineman James Smith were both held out due to injury.

Roberts, who started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season, “got dinged up in the middle of the week,” DeBoer said. “Just stuff we’re dealing with, we’ll keep evaluating him. Don’t expect it to be a long-term thing, but we don’t know his timeline necessarily.” DeBoer assured that the staff will continue to evaluate his status. While the injury is not believed to be long-term, there is currently no set timeline for his return.

Smith, a sophomore who appeared in all 14 games in 2023 and recorded 11 tackles, is continuing his recovery from an undisclosed issue. “James Smith continues to come along. I like the progress he’s shown. He didn’t scrimmage, neither one of those guys scrimmaged.” DeBoer noted that he has made progress but was not ready to participate in the scrimmage.

This is a developing story…