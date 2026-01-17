Kalen DeBoer Brings 4th OL Commitment in the Portal While Alabama’s Major Crisis Remains Unaddressed

The transfer portal window closes on January 16. The NFL Draft deadline passed a couple of days ago. And with both checkpoints now behind him, Kalen DeBoer’s third Alabama roster is taking shape. But what did the Tide add, lose, and what still remains unaddressed? As Alabama continues to search for answers, on Friday night, it at least solved another problem on the offensive line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: Texas transfer IOL Nick Brooks has committed to Alabama, @Hayesfawcett3 reports,” Transfer Portal posted on X on January 16.

That’s Alabama’s fourth offensive line commitment of the cycle. Texas IOL Nick Brooks also becomes the 12th member of Kalen DeBoer’s 2026 transfer class and arrives with three years of eligibility remaining. The 6’7 and 349 pound addition is the size the Tide needed immediately after recently signing Cal Poly’s transfer Racin Delgatty, who will potentially start at center.

ADVERTISEMENT



Nick Brooks completed a two-day visit to Tuscaloosa that ended on Friday, the final day of the two-week window that opened January 2. He played in five games as a true freshman at Texas, starting three at left guard. He opened the year at right tackle against Sam Houston before shifting inside, where the results were uneven.

Over four SEC games against Florida, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi State, he allowed 20 pressures and four sacks on just 113 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His worst outing came at Florida, where he surrendered nine pressures, including a sack, in 33 pass sets. But there’s an impressive side to his season too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Brooks closed his season with a strong start against Mississippi, allowing one pressure over 16 pass-blocking snaps in a road win. Alabama is betting that performance has the potential to keep developing. That is the calculated risk Kalen DeBoer is making because the need was overwhelming.

Alabama lost four guards with starting experience this offseason. Kam Dewberry, Jaeden Roberts, and Geno VanDeMark exhausted eligibility. Wilkin Formby transferred to Texas A&M. Depth took additional hits with Olaus Alinen, Micah DeBose, and Roq Montgomery all exiting via the portal. On top of that, the Tide sent starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford to the NFL Draft. Michael Carroll is the only returning starter. That’s the O-line situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, Nick Brooks joins Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn and Delgatty as portal additions up front. Alabama also signed five freshman O-linemen, including 4-stars Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, and Jared Doughty. Numbers are there but most of them lack experience. But then, as Kalen DeBoer addresses the line, chemistry remains unresolved.

Should Kalen DeBoer be concerned about Alabama’s WR situation?

While Alabama closed the portal with a needed win on the offensive line, the WR position remains unsettled. Out of 21 outgoing players, five were WRs. Isaiah Horton and Jaylen Mbakwe left as 4-stars. Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, and Aeryn Hampton followed. Germie Bernard, the team’s leading receiver in 2025, exhausted his eligibility and now eyes the 2026 NFL Draft. That is production leaving without a clean replacement plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalen DeBoer finally added a receiver on January 12 with the signing of Noah Rogers, a former 5-star from the 2023 class. He brings size and experience that the room lacked at 6’2, 205 pounds. He spent two seasons at NC State after beginning his career at Ohio State, totaling more than 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Noah Rogers complements Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. Alabama now projects six scholarship WRs for 2026 including Williams, Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, true freshman Cederian Morgan, and Rogers. Williams, coming off a 49-catch, 689-yard season, is expected to lead the group.

It would not be surprising if Alabama adds one more WR from the portal. At this point, it may be required. Kalen DeBoer stabilized the offensive line with numbers. Whether he can do the same at WR remains a pressing question heading into 2026.