Kalen DeBoer Claps Back on Major Doubts as Alabama Transfer Portal Proves HC’s Commitment

Alabama’s early transfer portal results were shaky. The Tide missed on high-profile portal targets, including former NC State commit Hollywood Smothers and WR Cam Coleman, both of whom chose Texas. The misses created noise. And the narrative that followed questioned whether Kalen DeBoer could recruit at an Alabama level in a portal-driven era. But that perspective changed once the bigger picture was revealed.

“Alabama has now added 41 players between transfers and freshmen, with 40 departures between the portal and NFL draft,” Mike Rodak reported on X on January 18.

The rebound came through targeted roster addition, not star chasing. Alabama’s biggest needs came from the lines of scrimmage and special teams. Kalen DeBoer addressed them in order, starting with depth and fit rather than star power. Mississippi State DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Washington transfer Caleb Smith were early additions, followed by former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn. Then the push intensified.

Michigan transfer Ty Haywood brought immediate help on the offensive line. Former NC State WR Noah Rogers added a needed body to a thin wideout room. Cal Poly center Racin Delgatty arrived with experience and production. Texas tackle Nick Brooks followed, offering size and long-term upside. Ole Miss guard Ethan Fields rounded out a clear emphasis up front. The capstone came Saturday with the commitment of Terrance Green, the No. 4 DL in the portal and a former Oregon signee.

The departures explain the urgency. Sixteen players ran out of eligibility. Three declared for the NFL Draft, including Parker Brailsford and Kadyn Proctor. Twenty-one more transferred out. By January, Alabama’s offensive line room was stripped to two players with meaningful game experience in William Sanders and Michael Carroll. That was not sustainable, and Kalen DeBoer treated it as such.

Michigan’s Kaden Strayhorn, who started at center in the Citrus Bowl, was the first answer. Delgatty and Brooks followed. Delgatty logged 1,316 snaps over three seasons at Cal Poly, allowing one sack and two hits, with 1,302 snaps at center. Brooks, a 6’7, 349-pound former 4-star, is raw but powerful, allowing 20 pressures and four sacks in limited action at Texas. With the foundation reset, Alabama’s offseason enters its final phase.

What Kalen DeBoer still needs to finish the job

One more offensive lineman remains a priority. With four portal additions and five freshmen coming in, the room now projects nine new bodies alongside five returnees. One more veteran would push the group to 15, a workable number after two disappointing seasons up front. Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields, with 19 games of SEC experience, remains a logical portal option.

Wide receiver depth is the next concern. Only four players return from last season, with one freshman signee and one portal addition in Noah Rogers. That leaves six scholarship receivers. Yale transfer Nico Brown, an FCS All-American with over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, is visiting this weekend. Even if he commits, Alabama likely adds two more.

Edge rusher rounds out the list. With Qua Russaw and Noah Carter gone, only Yhonzae Pierre and Justin Hill return at Wolf. 5-star freshman Xavier Griffin adds promise, but one more edge is necessary. Kentucky’s Javeon Campbell and South Carolina’s Desmond Umeozulu remain names to watch. Still, this remains a functional portal class. And for Kalen DeBoer, it reads like a direct response to every doubt raised this month.