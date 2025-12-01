Kalen DeBoer Confirms Key Starter Will Miss SEC Title Game vs Georgia, Issues Big Jam Miller Update

Alabama’s 27-20 win against Auburn thrilled every Crimson Tide fan but turned bittersweet for them. The team finally qualified for the SEC title game against Georgia and kept their playoff hopes alive. But it came with a major setback, as one of their key players, tight end Josh Cuevas, might not be in the title game, and they even gave an update on running back Jam Miller.

After the game, Kalen DeBoer gives a major update to the media on tight end Josh Cuevas’s injury, stating that his status is “probably not to be with” the Crimson Tide for the upcoming SEC title game against Georgia. Cuevas hasn’t played since the Eastern Illinois game after suffering from a foot injury. Despite that, he had a strong season, recording 30 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Cuevas has been a key element in Alabama’s passing game throughout the season and even earned praise from quarterback Ty Simpson, who compared him to NFL legends Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Now, with him out of the game, Alabama has a mix of backup tight ends for the title game. Jay Lindsey, Marshall Pritchett, Kaleb Edwards, and Brody Dalton might all get time on the field.

But he isn’t the only one who’s out because of injury. DeBoer also discussed the status of running back Jam Miller, who left the field early in the fourth quarter after being rolled up and was unable to put weight on his right foot. Then later, Miller returned on crutches on the sidelines. Later after the game, DeBoer mentioned that Miller has a “lower leg injury,” and now he said that Miller will have to go for additional testing.

“He’ll continue to go through his testing here this week, today and tomorrow. Jam made some cuts I hadn’t seen him make in a while,” DeBoer said.

However, injuries have been a part of Jam Miller’s season this year, as he has missed significant time because of them. He missed the first three games of the season with a dislocated collarbone, which he suffered during Bama’s second fall scrimmage. Then he was out after suffering a concussion against the Missouri Tigers. Despite all of it, Miller’s still the leading rusher of the season with 493 yards and three touchdowns.

With Miller and Cuevas, Kalen DeBoer also gave an update on Kevin Riley that even he might miss the SEC title game. He didn’t play in the Auburn, Oklahoma game but returned against Eastern Illinois. This season, Riley recorded 8 rushes for 36 yards and 2 scores. He is second on the Tide in rushing this season with 222 yards on 56 carries.

Now, without them, AK Dear and Dre Washington will take up the charge, as even Kalen DeBoer trusts them.

“Just got to keep plugging away with guys who are excited about their opportunity,” DeBoer said.

But with that, their secondary takes a hit.

Kalen DeBoer gets another big blow at defense

With Miller and Cuevas’s status, Kalen DeBoer also made a key update on defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s suspension status. As the title game nears, DeBoer made it clear that Kirkpatrick Jr. is still suspended and will not be a part of their game against Georgia.

Kirkpatrick got arrested back on November 1, which later forced Alabama to suspend him, too. As per reports, authorities charged him with three counts of reckless speeding and for trying to get away from police. After the arrest, Kirkpatrick left the Tuscaloosa City Jail within an hour, paying a $1,500 bond.

Before the arrest, Kirkpatrick made a strong impact on Kalen DeBoer’s defense. Recording nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble this season. His absence will impact the depth, especially knowing his pedigree as the son of Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., who won two championships with Alabama and then became a first-round NFL draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012.

Now heading to the Georgia game; let’s see how Kalen DeBoer puts together a strong team with injuries and other factors keeping affecting them.