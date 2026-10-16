Kalen DeBoer Faces Brutal Warning as Alabama’s Biggest SEC Problem Puts Playoff Hopes at Risk

Alabama is heading back to Knoxville with an offense that has absolutely no idea what awaits it. Not a single active offensive player has taken a snap inside Neyland Stadium, and Ryan Coleman-Williams, the one receiver with experience there, is sidelined with injuries. That’s hardly reassuring for a team that has already made a habit of falling apart under pressure in Tennessee. And the Crimson Tide’s last two visits offer plenty of reasons to worry.

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They drew 17 penalties in a 52-49 loss in 2022 and 15 more in a 24-17 loss in 2024, the two most penalized games Alabama has played in the past 11 seasons. Now, the Tide are coming off their first loss of the year, and the margin for error is thin.

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“Alabama’s past two games in Neyland Stadium have been the Tide’s two most penalized games of the past 11 seasons, producing 17 penalties in 2022 and 15 penalties in 2024. That included 7 false starts and 3 delays of game,” Alabama staff writer Mike Rodak posted on X on October 16.

Those pre-snap mistakes come down to noise. Neyland holds 101,915 fans and ranks among the loudest venues in college football. Special teams coordinator Jay Nunez, who has played there, shared his message with Yea Alabama, and Rodak passed it along.

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“I told them, it was probably the first place I’ve ever played that actually lived up to the hype,” Rodak wrote, quoting Nunez.

Alabama’s coaches and players have been open about how loud it will be for younger guys who haven’t experienced it. In 2022 and 2024, the problems were mostly false starts and delay-of-game flags, the kind that happen when a quarterback can’t be heard and the offense can’t get set. With so many new faces on offense, the staff has to find a way to prepare them before they walk into that sound.

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The warning arrives right after a 20-17 loss to Georgia that dropped No. 6 Alabama to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. The ending was a penalty, too. Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. shoved a Georgia receiver in the helmet, handing the Bulldogs an automatic first down so they could run out the clock.

“We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strongly that across the board we had that with our team and would’ve never expected that to happen,” DeBoer said, per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “You got to give yourself a chance.”

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Captain Bray Hubbard backed that up. “We talk about having no foolish penalties,” he said. “That’s kind of a crucial penalty.”

The loss wasn’t only about flags. Alabama gave up 455 total yards, including 206 on the ground, and scored just three points after halftime following a 14-10 lead at the break. Quarterback Keelon Russell finished with 185 passing yards, a touchdown, and 41 rushing yards, and the defense held a Georgia offense that had been averaging more than 50 points a game to 20.

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Alabama will also have to adjust without Ryan Coleman-Williams. DeBoer confirmed that the wide receiver would not be expected to play against Tennessee after dealing with multiple injuries, including issues from earlier games and another setback against Georgia.

“Right now, we won’t expect him to be with us, as far as being on the field,” DeBoer said, according to Mike Rodak of 247Sports. “Going through a few different things, some from games before, and one from the game on Saturday, too.”

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DeBoer explained that Coleman-Williams had been pushing through his injuries and trying to make it to the team’s bye week. The staff ultimately decided that he needed to sit out.

At 5-1, Alabama still has time to strengthen its College Football Playoff hopes. The next step is to respond to the Georgia loss and prepare for the challenges waiting in Knoxville. For DeBoer, keeping his team disciplined and helping the offense settle into the game will be key to avoiding another difficult trip to Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff against No. 14 Tennessee is Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET. For an offense that has never played in Neyland, staying clean before the snap may matter as much as anything on the scoreboard.