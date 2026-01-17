Kalen DeBoer Faces Major SEC Threat For No. 1 QB as Alabama Lands Last-Minute Portal Target

Alabama already has a QB commitment in the 2027 class. 4-star in-state prospect Trent Seaborn is locked in. But that has not slowed head coach Kalen DeBoer’s pursuit of elite talent at the position. The Tide remain firmly involved in the recruitment of the nation’s top QB, 5-star Elijah Haven. Still, that doesn’t erase the reality for a high-stakes SEC recruiting battle that is far from settled.

“NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven is down to 4 Schools, a source tells @Rivals,” Hayes Fawcett reported on X on January 16.

The Baton Rouge native had trimmed his list to four schools including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Auburn. The announcement sharpened the focus of a race that has quietly been building for months with the Tide in the driver’s seat. Now, they’re squarely in the crosshairs of three conference rivals all selling different versions of opportunity.

At 6’4.5 and roughly 220 pounds, Elijah Haven is the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, the No. 14 overall prospect nationally, and the No. 2 player in Louisiana. Why? Because he threw for 4,714 yards and 73 total touchdowns this season, setting a Louisiana state record while leading Dunham School to a championship.

“The main schools that have been pushing the most have been Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Georgia,” he told Touchdown Alabama.

Alabama, in particular, has made him a priority. The Tide are preparing for life after Ty Simpson, who departed for the NFL Draft, while former 5-star Keelon Russell is set to take over as QB1 in 2026. He will be a redshirt sophomore when Elijah Haven would arrive as a true freshman. Kalen DeBoer also signed Jett Thomalla, a Top 50 QB, in the 2026 class.

Alabama hosted Elijah Haven multiple times during the 2025 season, including high-profile visits for the Tennessee and LSU games, and he remains engaged despite recent staff movements. Primary recruiter Nick Sheridan’s departure to Michigan State introduced uncertainty, but Bryan Ellis has stepped into the QBs coach role, and Haven remains receptive.

“Bama is still a great program that my family and I are interested in, but it is hard to see coach Sheridan leave,” he said.

Nonetheless, On3 projections still give Alabama a 78.8 percent chance, but chances do not sign letters of intent. Opportunity exists, but it is layered, and rival schools are using that depth chart reality in their pitches.

Georgia, despite losing 5-star Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt, remains aggressive and is navigating its own QB transition with Gunner Stockton potentially returning and Ryan Puglisi waiting in the wings. Auburn, meanwhile, added USF transfer Byrum Brown, who has just one season of eligibility remaining, leaving a clearer long-term opening. Florida, under new head coach Jon Sumrall, is resetting the position after losing DJ Lagway to the portal and signing Aaron Philo as a short-term option. Each program can credibly argue for a faster path to starting reps.

Elijah Haven’s resume strengthens Alabama’s confidence. Over his career, he has thrown for 9,274 yards with 134 passing touchdowns while completing 68.1 percent of his attempts. He has added 2,375 rushing yards and 44 scores on the ground. This season alone, he completed 72.3 percent of his passes, averaged nearly 281 passing yards per game, and threw just seven interceptions.

Recruiting, however, does not happen in isolation, and Kalen DeBoer’s roster-building approach extends beyond QB.

Kalen DeBoer secures center as portal window closes

While the Elijah Haven recruitment dominates headlines, Alabama quietly addressed a critical need with the addition of Cal Poly transfer center Racin Delgatty. Hayes Fawcett reported that he committed to the Tide as the portal window closed, giving the program immediate depth and long-term options up front.

Delgatty arrives with 1,316 career snaps and just one sack allowed at the FCS level. He started games at center for Cal Poly, appeared in more than 20 contests, and brings two years of eligibility to Tuscaloosa. At 6’4 and 305 pounds, he fills a pressing void for Kalen DeBoer after Parker Brailsford declared for the NFL Draft and Joseph Ionata transferred out.

Rated a 3-star in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings and the No. 66 interior offensive lineman available, Delgatty is not a headline-grabber. He is, however, a calculated addition who could compete for a starting role by 2026 or 2027. In a roster cycle defined by precision, Alabama is balancing elite QB recruiting with necessary trench work, and that balance may ultimately define Kalen DeBoer’s early tenure.