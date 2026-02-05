Kalen DeBoer Faces Quintuple Roadblock as 4-Star Alabama Target Gives Major Update

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is at the forefront of recruiting again in the 2027 cycle, with an 8th-ranked class already. Still, a familiar question hangs over Tuscaloosa: could this turn into another 2024-style nightmare, when late flips from prospects like Caleb Cunningham and Dawson Merritt stunned the program? Kalen DeBoer’s potential pursuit of a 4-star DL might give us the answer, as he now has 5 more programs coming after him aggressively.

Whether history repeats itself may hinge on one name: Donivan Moore. Alabama was the second program in FBS to offer him an offer, the top program in his recruitment. But now, Donivan has released a list of his top programs and has Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, and Auburn in his top-6 teams. Moore is fresh off his Alabama and Auburn visit and will again visit Auburn for an official visit in June. Alabama will now face fierce competition since 4 of the teams are from the SEC, and Auburn will offer the in-state appeal that the Hueytown, Alabama native would want.

Moore is the 5th-ranked DL in the country and the first-ranked recruit from Alabama. Despite Alabama offering the 6’4″ and 280 lbs recruit an offer in October 2025 itself, 247 Sports’ projections point to an Auburn commitment. Moore has visited the Tigers multiple times, most recently for Junior Day in January, while Alabama looks to be trailing for momentum.

A major factor is Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who has recruited Moore from a very young age. Moore has been excited after King-Williams return for one more season at the program in 2026. “Auburn always feels like home for me. The coaches are great. I like the atmosphere a lot, too. It is always great when I am there,” Moore said. “They check up on me daily. I feel really comfortable with coach (Vontrell) King.”

Due to the dynamics and close relationship, Donivan has called Auburn to be “number one at the top of my list.” Not just that, the Alabama native also kept Auburn at the top even when Matt Rhule was fired and praised new head coach Alex Golesh. But Auburn is just one program, giving Alabama fierce competition.

Moore visited Ole Miss in November 2025 and praised Pete Golding for his track record in producing elite DLs at his previous program, Alabama. Even after Lane Kiffin’s departure, Golding and his staff kept recruiting him, and the effort has finally paid off as the player has included them in his top six. Similar is the case with Ohio State and Texas. The 280 lbs lineman received his offer from the two programs in May 2025. Although the two programs remain “dark horse” contenders in landing him. Can Alabama beat the heat and seal Moore’s commitment?

Donivan Moore opens up on his Alabama interest

Alabama has landed 4 recruits in its 2027 class. Those include a 4-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror, QB Trent Seaborn, TE Colt Lumpris, and Nash Johnson. However, the Tuscaloosa program is yet to land a DL, and that could excite Moore’s tenure for good, since he will be the first DL commit for the program. Another factor standing out is Hueytown’s proximity (40 miles from Tuscaloosa) and the Crimson Tide’s brand power.

“I feel like I’m wanted,” Moore said after visiting Tuscaloosa. That could give hope for Kalen DeBoer. Even without that, he remains important, considering the type of player he is. Moore offers rare strength at the point of attack and anchors well against double teams. His explosive length and quickness are also top-notch as he pushes the pocket effortlessly and even pursues plays sideline-to-sideline.

“Donivan Moore from Huey Town, the number one player in the state, the number two defensive lineman, I believe, in the whole country. And he’s a five-star. He’s a composite five-star,” The Barn podcast’s host Kyle Rush graded Alabama target. Apart from the above traits, Moore has shown physically imposing run-stopping prowess and offers versatility, too. So, if Kalen DeBoer decided to deploy him as a defensive end, it won’t be a problem either. All that remains to be seen is if DeBoer finally manages to land the player.