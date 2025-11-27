Kalen DeBoer Facing Staff Overhaul as Alabama Assistant Nearly Lands Pac-12 HC Job

Oregon State has been on the hunt for its new HC after Trent Bray’s team started the season with a seven-game losing run. And the beavers had no choice but to fire him. The hunt is intensifying, and now Oregon State is down to just two potential candidates to take over the program. A well-known SEC figure, Kalen DeBoer’s assistant, has emerged as a finalist in the competition.

“Oregon State’s coaching search appears to be a two-man race between Brent Vigen and JaMarcus Shephard. #GoBeavs,” Oregon State beat writer Ryan Clarke said on X. “We caught up with Vigen at Portland International Airport on Sunday,” Clarke reported. “He would not say the purpose of his visit. Multiple reports indicate Shephard also landed in Portland this week for a possible interview.”

JaMarcus Shephard’s journey to Tuscaloosa started under Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky. Then he moved to Purdue, where he became the WRs coach. The next step took him to Kalen DeBoer’s Washington. Shephard’s real prowess is in recruiting and developing talent, which can come in handy at a program like Oregon State.

As part of DeBoer’s coaching staff at the Huskies, Shephard helped develop players like Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McLillan. The trio managed a total of 206 catches, 3,358 yards, and 27 touchdowns, helping the Huskies become Pac-12 champions. The same output is being produced by WRs at Alabama.

Shephard has contributed to Germie Bernard’s 98 receptions for 1,470 yards and eight scores in just two seasons, while Ryan Williams, a sensational freshman, followed up with 88 grabs for 1,463 yards and 12 touchdowns. Alabama’s passing offense, which averages 292.45 yards per game in 2025, is third in the SEC under Shephard’s guidance.

While nothing is final in terms of whether he’ll land the Oregon State gig, he remains a serious candidate for the job. However, he is not the only Alabama coach with rumors around his name. Shephard’s boss also has his name linked to a top job.

Another coaching carousel chaos

Kalen DeBoer’s time at Alabama has seen its share of twists and turns. From the highs of beating Georgia last year to the lows of losing to Vanderbilt, DeBoer’s first year had everything. Ultimately, Alabama couldn’t make it to the playoffs, and that goes against the standards that the fan base is used to.

This year, naturally, there was hope. That vanished when they lost their first game to Florida State. Bama fans were openly calling out for his sacking, but he managed to get things back on track. Four straight wins against ranked opponents, and DeBoer’s job was secure. Then Oklahoma happened, and now, there is a chance that Alabama can miss out on the playoffs again if it loses to Auburn.

That’s where the Penn State rumor comes in. In the eventuality that Bama management gets rid of their head coach, the Lions’ gig is a perfect opportunity.

DeBoer’s contract with Alabama has a $87 million buyout, so leaving isn’t exactly a friendly handshake. Sure, there’s the allure of a well-known Power Five position, but there’s also the weight of money and the pressure to succeed that comes with being a follower of a great like Nick Saban or entering a situation like Penn State’s revolving door.

Bob Chesney, the underdog with a resume that oozes consistent greatness, is silently dominating the odds boards. Chesney has won wherever he has gone, starting with Division III, then up to Division II, and now turning James Madison into a national FCS powerhouse. Although he hasn’t competed against top-10 teams or the weekly grind of SEC defenses, his performance isn’t something you can ignore.