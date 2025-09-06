Kalen DeBoer Forced to Make Tough Week 2 Roster Call After Ryan Williams Takes Heat Despite Injury

Nobody expected Alabama to stumble right away. But Kalen DeBoer’s second year quickly soured with a 31-17 loss to Florida State, revealing cracks in both offense and defense. The Tide appeared sluggish, undisciplined, and far from the championship form fans expect. Now, DeBoer is taking no chances. With Louisiana-Monroe visiting Tuscaloosa in Week 2, Alabama has a prime opportunity to regroup, integrate new players into larger roles, and demonstrate that competition and accountability boost performance.

The season-opening loss to Florida State underscored the disparity between the offense and defense. While the Crimson Tide rotated over 20 players on defense, the starting offensive line remained untouched. Head coach Kalen DeBoer clearly seeks better balance, and this week’s game against Louisiana Monroe offers the first chance to adjust.

SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers believes Alabama’s offense will be different when they play the Warhawks. Following his chat with Crimson Tide staff, he revealed rotation changes might go beyond the defensive line. “There will be some new pieces that you’re going to see,” Rodgers said. “The offensive line, all five starters from last week, didn’t rotate out of the game. You’re going to see a few more guys rotate into that lineup to help out. You’re going to see a few more guys rotate into positions on the outside and other spots. There are going to be some new faces.”

One of the most interesting competitions is at left guard, where Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry have been battling since spring practice. When right guard Jaeden Roberts got a concussion, both filled starting roles against Florida State. Roberts was available for that game but didn’t play. Now that he’s cleared, Alabama’s coaches anticipate he’ll get more playing time against ULM. It’s uncertain if he’ll immediately regain his starting position or rotate with VanDeMark and Dewberry.

Rodgers believes DeBoer embraces this kind of competition, which he thinks will benefit the team. “What I took away from that call with Kalen DeBoer is competition is going to breed and bring out the best in this team,” Rodgers said. “They’re going to be more competitive; the intensity is going to be there. The passion is going to be ramped up.” The coaching staff wants players to earn their playing time, and this approach could help the Crimson Tide improve quickly.

Alabama’s running game struggled, managing only 87 yards. Even after factoring out sack yardage, the total barely reached 112, well below what Kalen DeBoer’s team hoped for. With Ty Simpson running nine times, the Tide only ran the ball effectively 20 times. This failure to establish a ground game crippled the offense when it needed long drives. The offensive line’s struggles made things tougher for Simpson, and the offense never found its stride.

Meanwhile, Gus Malzahn’s run-focused strategy shredded Alabama’s defense, gaining 230 rushing yards at 4.7 yards per carry. Tommy Castellanos thrived in the scheme, contributing 78 rushing yards and a touchdown while also throwing for 152 yards on just 14 attempts. The Tide’s defense faltered at critical moments: Roydell Williams converted a crucial fourth-and-1 against his former team, James Smith’s personal foul gifted the Seminoles 15 yards, and Gavin Sawchuk sealed the game with a touchdown. But the misery doesn’t just stop there, as critics keep bashing Ryan Williams despite his health concerns.

Ryan Williams get fans heat

Following Alabama’s Week 1 loss to Florida State, former Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron didn’t mince words. Appearing on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty, McCarron delivered what the show called “truth bombs,” and one of them targeted sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams. The much-hyped receiver, anticipated to ignite Alabama’s offense, was the focus of McCarron’s candid criticism.

“Ryan Williams was non-existent in this game,” McCarron declared. “From a sense of… they moved him around, tried to not just leave him outside so he doesn’t get doubled at all times. They put him in the slot.” Despite perceived adjustments, McCarron said the receiver didn’t make a significant impact. He highlighted clear issues with Williams’ route running and overall effort, observations that stood out to him during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Williams began the season with huge expectations following a standout freshman year, but his sophomore performance was disappointing. Despite being targeted 11 times, he only managed five catches for 30 yards and had three drops, including a screen pass that could have gone for a significant gain. He struggled in the slot, and after a hard hit in the second half, he left the game with a concussion. His availability for Week 2 against UL Monroe is uncertain while he goes through concussion protocol.

Yet no one’s going easy on him. “He runs too high on his routes,” McCarron added. “I mean, he was running over routes, jogging, getting jammed by the nickel, having trouble getting over the linebackers and getting to certain windows. He looked slow. He did not look very good.” But Alabama’s issues seem to extend beyond a single receiver, and Williams’ future potential is the just one of the many problems faced by the Crimson Tide.