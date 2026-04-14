Kalen DeBoer Gives Major Injury Update on Alabama WR Who Was Carted Off During A-Day

Alabama’s receiving corps took a significant hit during the 2026 A-Day Scrimmage. Key transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers suffered a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the start of the regular season, causing a massive setback to Kalen DeBoer’s offensive plans.

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“Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that’s going to take a little while to recover, and it will bleed into the season here a little bit,” said Kalen DeBoer as he shared an update on Rogers’ condition after the game with radio host Ryan Fowler. “I’m not gonna give a timeline exactly, but he won’t be ready to go right when the season starts. We do expect it to be a situation where he will get back during the season.”

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It all happened when Rogers was attempting to catch a pass near the end zone. After his contact with the defender, he fell to the ground and remained there, and later was assisted to the sideline medical tent. Then the staff later carted him to the locker room with a brace on his left knee. This confirmed his injury. What makes matters worse is that Rogers was one of the key players in Kalen DeBoer’s offense.

He has shown consistent improvement this spring alongside two other wide receivers, Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks. Rogers also caught multiple passes and scored two touchdowns during the scrimmage. Despite being a transfer player, he came in and quickly adapted to Alabama’s system. Even Kalen DeBoer saw the shift and praised his skills and mindset.

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“It’s unfortunate just because Noah is such a high, he came in and really adapted to things so quickly, and our team just loves having him here,” DeBoer said. “Just to give you an idea of how positive he is, his response to me was how excited he was to get back and be around the team, and knowing how disappointed he is that he’s going to have a little recovery here that he’s got to work through, for his focus to be on the team and not about himself.”

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Along with that mindset, Rogers also got solid production. Last year, he was NC State’s third leading receiver with 441 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. But now, Alabama will have to rely on less experienced players like Derek Meadows, Rico Scott, and Cederian Morgan, who all showed promise by scoring touchdowns during A’Day.

Losing Rogers is a tough blow for an offense already replacing key targets. With Germie Bernard leaving for the draft and Isaiah Horton transferring, Alabama desperately needed Rogers’ veteran presence. His absence immediately puts massive pressure on the younger wideouts to step up and help Ryan Coleman-Williams early. So, with no clear timeline for Rogers’ return, they will be holding down the spot. Now, alongside the injury news, Kalen DeBoer also weighs in on Alabama’s QB position.

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Kalen DeBoer’s update on the QB position

Alabama’s QB battle is heating up with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell fighting for the QB1 spot. Now, a good deal of people might think that this competition is turning into a heated controversy between them. But that’s not the case, as Kalen DeBoer addresses the nature of competition.

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“I don’t think of it as a controversy, not at this time of year,” DeBoer said to former Alabama linebacker Christian Miller. “It’s a great competition we have going on. That’s a good thing. I say that in a positive way because these guys have gotten after it. It’s exciting, I know, for fans to see these guys and see what we’ve been seeing in practice.”

During Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage, both of them showed solid performance, sharing the first 12 drives. Later on, Russell made more of an impact on the field; after leading a scoring chance in the red zone, he stayed on the field and played four more drives in a row. In total, Russell finished the scrimmage by playing five straight drives.

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Mack, on the other hand, had fewer chances later in the game because he got “dinged up” earlier in the week. Because of this, the coach limited how much he played during the scrimmage. He had a quieter day in comparison to Russell’s.

Well, Noah Rogers looked ready to play a big role, so his injury is a real concern for Kalen DeBoer. Now, with the focus shifting to the other wideouts on the roster, it remains to be seen whether the head coach can maintain a healthy run in the upcoming campaign until Rogers makes his return. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.