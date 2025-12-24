Kalen DeBoer Handed Huge Injury Boost Before Alabama Face Indiana

Alabama’s D-line struggled to contain John Mateer last week in the first half. The injuries on the defensive front didn’t help Kane Wammock’s unit. Ahead of their game against Indiana, there’s some good news. One senior lineman is set to return to make things hard for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Bama’s defensive lineman, LT Overton, has “been cleared” to return for the Rose Bowl. Overton also posted an IG story sporting black goggles and headphones with a caption that read, “Back like I never left.” He missed the games against Georgia and the first-round matchup against Oklahoma due to an undisclosed injury.

“LT, we just continue to monitor him,” said Kalen DeBoer on December 22. “I’m definitely not ruling him out right now, but we’ll continue to evaluate him and see how things go in the days ahead.”

The Milton, Georgia, native has 33 total tackles to his name this year, along with 4 sacks. Factor in that QB pressure was a major issue against Georgia, and Overton’s return seems filled with immense optimism. Against Georgia, the Bama D-line managed to accumulate just a single sack and notched 7 TFLs.

The 6’5″ and 287 lb lineman initially enrolled at Texas A&M and accumulated 48 tackles and a sack there. But in 2024, Tuscaloosa came calling, and the Bama’s #22 immediately made a significant impact. He notched 42 tackles and 2 sacks along with a forced fumble. The quality that Overton brings is top-notch, and Fernando Mendoza will surely have a hard time.

Overton brings elite size and athleticism to the D-line. The lineman is difficult to move at the point of attack and has shown effectiveness against both run and passing offenses. Overton also comes with his partner in crime on the D-line. Team captain Tim Keenan had to go out during the Oklahoma game. But it’s not a serious injury.

“I know Tim was a little bit sore after the game, but I’m expecting he’ll be good to go. He’ll maybe still be working through (an issue) here early in the week, but we’ve got some time,” said Kalen DeBoer about the senior nose tackle.

Bama still has a week to go before playing Indiana, and we can expect Keenan to be fully fit by then. Currently, however, the odds favor Indiana to win, with a projected scoreline of 23-21. Indiana has been dominant and undefeated, plus they have a Heisman-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. And that’s a major reason why a longtime Bama loyal picked Indiana over Alabama in his predictions.

ESPN broadcaster picks Indiana over Alabama to win on January 1

Alabama’s recent win against Oklahoma seemed more than dominant. After faltering in the first quarter, the Tide bounced back and scored 27 unanswered to take a 27-17 lead. QB1 Ty Simpson dominated, passing for 232 yards without an interception. Bama’s D line forced an interception and limited Brent Venables’ offense to just 55 rushing yards. However, Indiana remains a distinct entity, despite Alabama’s rebound following the Georgia setback.

“Alabama’s an enigma. It has a couple of really bad losses. It can play at the highest level. And it just doesn’t do it very often. And Indiana has,” said SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum. “Brandwise, we got probably the second or third winningest program of all time versus the losingest. I understand why Indiana’s favorite. I understand all that.”

However, it won’t be the first time Alabama will be going against the naysayers this season. Right from the start, after the loss to Florida State, there have been murmurs of discontent, even in the fan base. Alabama bounced back with four straight wins against ranked opponents. They showed the same spirit against Oklahoma. Now, on a neutral field, anything can happen.