Kalen DeBoer Introduces Cheeky New Drill at Alabama Practice to Prepare for John Mateer

Alabama faces a must-win rematch against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff first round on December 19. The Crimson Tide is heading to Norman for an 8 p.m. ET showdown at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. And according to recent practice observations by Alabama beat writer Hunter De Siver, Kalen DeBoer has implemented a specific drill designed to exploit Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer’s biggest weakness. He tends to give defenses opportunities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Alabama safeties dropped back a few yards and then sprinted forward to catch a ball in a drill. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke with All-SEC First Team safety Bray Hubbard a bit during it,” Siver wrote. The drill appears specifically designed to help Alabama’s secondary react quickly to balls that hang in the air or float into coverage. This is a frequent mistake that can plague dual-threat quarterbacks who are trying to do too much.​

John Mateer has been one of college football’s more turnover-prone quarterbacks this season. He has thrown 10 interceptions in 2025, tied for sixth-most in the nation. The Oklahoma signal-caller has had some brutal outings, including a three-interception disaster against Texas in October, where the Sooners lost 23-6. He also had another three-pick performance against LSU in the regular season finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the thing is, when Oklahoma beat Alabama 23-21 back on November 15, Mateer didn’t throw a single interception. He went 15-for-23 for just 138 yards through the air but added 10 rushes for 23 yards and a rushing touchdown in the win. Looking back at that game, Alabama’s defense generated pressure but couldn’t capitalize on Mateer’s aggressive tendencies. And that’s exactly what Kalen DeBoer is determined to fix in the rematch. The Crimson Tide left opportunities on the field. Mateer has coughed up the ball 10 times to other opponents this season, so naturally, Alabama’s coaching staff clearly believes those chances will present themselves again.

The practice observations revealed other telling details about Alabama’s preparation. Quarterbacks Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell worked on checkdowns and flat routes with running backs. Kalen DeBoer might want to establish a quick-strike passing game to counter Oklahoma’s defensive pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This rematch carries enormous weight for both programs. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-2-1, including that September victory in Tuscaloosa. Kalen DeBoer knows that his defenses have to convert opportunities into points. By drilling his safeties on attacking the ball rather than just playing back in coverage, he’s sending a clear message. This time, Alabama won’t let Mateer off the hook. If the dual-threat quarterback gets loose with the ball, the Crimson Tide plans to make him pay for it. With a trip to face Indiana in the Rose Bowl on the line, these practice reps could be the difference between advancing and going home.​

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalen DeBoer staying put despite the noise

Not all Alabama fans are sold on Kalen DeBoer leaving, despite program after program being interested in wooing him away from Tuscaloosa. The latest pursuit came from Michigan, which reportedly had interest in DeBoer while he was coaching at Washington.

On Sunday, DeBoer put those rumors to bed emphatically, stating through Alabama’s NIL collective, “I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.” He added that his family is “very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President (Peter) Mohler, (athletic director) Greg Byrne, the Board (of Regents) and so many others.”

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne quickly followed up with his own statement of support: “We are proud to have Coach DeBoer leading our football program at The University of Alabama. He is an incredible coach and does an excellent job with the development of our student-athletes, both on and off the field. Just as he is committed to this team, we are committed to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Crimson Tide loses to Oklahoma for the third time in 13 months, claims will be made that DeBoer has ‘hot seat’ status. But those hot-seat reports would likely be wrong. Only a downward spiral next season could genuinely put DeBoer’s tenure in jeopardy. Reports indicate that Alabama is already working on a contract extension for DeBoer, who’s currently under contract until December 2031 at over $10 million per year. DeBoer will absolutely be under pressure on Friday night in Norman. But pressure for an Alabama football head coach is a given.