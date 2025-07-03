Kalen DeBoer Is Already Building Alabama QB Dynasty With Nick Saban’s Help

The Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa might be young, but it’s already screaming vintage Nick Saban Alabama vibes. And while the Tide might only have three QBs on the 2025 roster with redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and 5-star freshman Keelon Russell, the HC isn’t panicking. Instead, he’s slowly planning a dynasty, and he might just be using the blueprint drawn up by the GOAT himself.

There’s quiet confidence that Keelon Russell could be the guy for 2026 and beyond. That leaves the door wide open for the next wave of QBs, and Kalen DeBoer’s already got one foot through flipping 4-star QB Jett Thomalla, a 6’4, 220-pound Omaha, Nebraska native away from Iowa State. But Alabama isn’t done yet. According to Tider Insider’s Rodney Orr on a new episode on Jox 94.5 on July 2, taking two QBs in a class isn’t just possible. It’s necessary. “Taking two quarterbacks, which is kind of unusual these days. It’s difficult to get to it. But I think really when you look at this, so Alabama has three right now, and let’s just be honest. These guys just don’t sit and wait long,” he said. “So next year this time, of those three, there’s a strong possibility, maybe one of those guys is only left standing. So you’re gonna need that.” And this isn’t just a spur-of-the-moment target; this is long-term vision.

Tayden Kaawa, a 4-star QB out of Utah, visited Tuscaloosa from June 20-22 for an OV. Kalen DeBoer offered him on June 11, and he was already on campus in less than 10 days. He’s a 6’5, 235-pounder with a cannon of an arm. On3’s Steve Wiltfong already logged a prediction in Bama’s favor. We’ll have our answers in two weeks when he drops his decision.

“You’re gonna need guys so with Thomalla, if you bring in Kaawa which sounds like he may be close to committing, then all of a sudden you got two young guys you can develop, bring into your program next year and have here for the depth purposes and kind of start to prepare for the future,” Orr added. “Because numbers can get really scary at quarterback, and I think that’s why they would love to get two quarterbacks in this class.” If Kalen DeBoer pulls this off, that’s two big-bodied, high-ceiling QBs coming in behind a presumed starter in Keelon Russell. And perhaps, there’s a legendary figure behind Alabama’s recruiting momentum?

Is Kalen DeBoer receiving help from Nick Saban?

That’s what fans are asking, and some are even certain that’s the case. Because judging by the smoke around these recruiting wins, Nick Saban might still be cooking behind the curtain. Just ask 5-star WR Cederian Morgan, the Tide’s latest commitment. He gave props to Kalen DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb publicly, but fans on social media weren’t buying it. When Tennessee fan RJ Ellison posted, “Saban still recruiting for yall its ok to admit it,” Alabama GM Courtney Morgan liked the tweet. That one click told the whole story.

And while Kalen DeBoer was attending Keelon Russell’s sister’s funeral in Mississippi on June 22, Nick Saban was there in Tuscaloosa. Alabama then landed 4-star OL Chris Booker. Coincidence? And now, with the QB hot trail, it’s the GOAT who knows best. Under him, the Tide produced several top NFL QBs including Jalen Milroe, Jake Coker, Blake Sims, Jalen Hurts, Greg McElroy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Kalen DeBoer is building a future-proof QB room. As for Nick Saban, he’s still calling shots from the shadows. This is Alabama football after all. The dynasty doesn’t rest, it just reloads.