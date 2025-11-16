Kalen DeBoer Issued Auburn Warning by Same Reporter Who Predicted Sooners’ Upset

Alabama’s undefeated SEC streak comes to an end. An atypical three-turnover game from Ty Simpson and company led the No. 4 Crimson Tide to an upset 23-21 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. It not only ended their SEC streak, but also their nation-leading 17-game winning streak at home. Well, this is not it, the CFB legend who predicted Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma has now warned Kalen DeBoer about Auburn.

While reviewing the Week 12 games, David Pollack alerted Kalen DeBoer that it won’t be a cake walk for Alabama in the Iron Bowl. He noted how Auburn could be a major threat. “It ain’t like Auburn’s been a bum. Like, don’t act like Auburn’s been a bum,” the CFB legend said on the November 15th episode of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack. “They’ve been in every single game… if Auburn took their roster right now and put them on the free agent market, which is probably going on right now. There are so many people across the country that are going, ‘Give me that, give me that.’”

Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma made the ‘Iron Bowl’ a must-win game for them. A loss to Auburn reduces their SEC Championship game to under 10%, and could slip the CFP Top 12 spot, with three losses. As Pollack said, they do have some notable players on the roster, not tough enough to match the Crimson Tide, but well enough to pull out an upset.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0028

Auburn has a strong rushing defense in place, with an average of allowing only 91.9 rushing yards per game, ranking at No. 9. Their defense also forces high turnover rates, ranking No. 12. The Tigers’ defense has had nine interceptions, 13 fumble returns, 14 takeaways, and eight turnovers this season. With Ty Simson struggling, it will be a tough task for them to contain the Tigers at the Iron Bowl.

Kalen DeBoer should not take David Pollack’s warning lightly to avoid the same mistake. He already warned DeBoer about Alabama’s run game, which doesn’t reflect the quality of talent on the roster. This made Alabama struggle against Oklahoma’s defense, forcing them to turn over, intercept, and get sacked under pressure.

David Pollack was on the money with Alabama vs Oklahoma prediction

Pollack, while reviewing the Alabama vs Oklahoma game, proved his point. “It (Oklahoma’s defense) was forcing three turnovers, it was bringing pressure, it was getting sacks on Ty Simpson, not just the sacks, but the pressures,” he said. “There are sometimes when we say that’s luck. That’s why the ball bounced your way. Oklahoma forced every single one of those turnovers in this football game. Like getting to the quarterback, getting a sack, stripping the ball, punching the ball out on special teams with Ryan Williams.”

If you take a head-to-head comparison, Alabama had 406 yards, while the Oklahoma offense only had 212 yards, which is almost a 200-yard difference, yet it managed to win the game. Ty Simpson, despite having 326 passing yards, had only one touchdown. Oklahoma’s defense restricted his running game and forced him to throw an interception, which was returned for 87 yards by Eli Bowen in the first quarter to give Oklahoma an early 10-0 lead. He was sacked four times, and his rushing yards were -9. This would have been avoided if Kalen DeBoer had fixed the running game, as Pollack warned.

Although Auburn (4-6) is not having a good season, with a two-week losing streak, they kept the fight neck-to-neck against every team they faced. Except for the Vanderbilt game, every other game was a low-scoring game, keeping tough opponents under 24 points, including the SEC top-ranked Texas A&M (16-10) & Georgia (20-10). DeBoer’s immediate actions to fix Alabama’s problem could help them secure their playoff spot by a win over Auburn on November 29th at Jordan-Hare Stadium.