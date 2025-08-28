Kalen DeBoer Issues Open Challenge to 134 FBS Teams as Mike Norvell’s Upset Chance Lies in Alabama’s Past

Last year, Alabama entered the season with lots of uncertainty. Unfortunately, the worst fears came true after they failed to get a playoff appearance with their nine wins. So this year, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide are entering with scars still showing. Four losses, a tumble outside the AP Top 10 for the first time since Nick Saban’s debut season in 2007. But this year, the motion has settled and the HC is somehow taking a breather amid the hectic FSU opener preparation on August 30. And it was in that moment that he bragged about something that Ty Simpson and co. can boast of.

In a new episode on Alabama Crimson Tide on August 27, Kalen DeBoer dropped a bold statement that sounds like a challenge to the rest of the 134 FBS teams. “Our quarterback room is getting coached better than any other quarterback room in the country,” he told the media. He’s handing the keys of his bet to Ty Simpson. This new Bama starter has thrown just 50 passes in three years, with no TDs to his name. Yet Vegas loves him tying him for fifth in Heisman odds. That’s either genius foreshadowing or blind faith. Either way, it keeps the eyes glued.

Kalen DeBoer’s not running this rodeo alone. His old coaching partner, Ryan Grubb, is back in Tuscaloosa after a stint with the Seahawks. Their history stretches from Sioux Falls to Washington, and their chemistry is the type that builds dynasties. “The more time you’re together, the more aligned you are,” the HC said. Imagine getting in sync with a buddy you’ve known for over a couple of years. Turns, out HCs do that too. “Everything you message internally and externally is going to be consistent, and the key, I think, to great coaching staffs and great teams is to tap into the strengths of everyone that you have in your program.”

Players buy in, too. Kadyn Proctor laughed about Ryan Grubb “bringing the muscle,” but nobody’s mistaking Kalen DeBoer’s fatherly vibe for softness. Senior captain Deontae Lawson made sure of that. “It’s easier now for him to really be able to make what he wants the program to look like and run it how he wants it.” he said. “We’re all up for that. I don’t know it it was like that with everybody last year.”

Co-OC and QBs coach Nick Sheridan has his fingerprints all over this unit. Last season, the Tide averaged 33.8 points per game, led the SEC in rushing touchdowns, and finished top-20 nationally in passing efficiency. Those are the kind of receipts that Kalen DeBoer brought to Tuscaloosa from Washington. And that’s what he’s slapping on the table when he brags about QB development. Add in a young and smart target like Ryan Williams, and Ty Simpson won’t be starved for weapons. So what’s the catch? Florida State, of course.

Can Kalen DeBoer bring déjà vu in Tallahassee?

The last time these two teams met to open a season, FSU walked in confident. Alabama walked out with a 24-7 win, a national title, and the Seminoles stumbled into years of misery. Now, Mike Norvell enters this matchup clinging to whispers of chaos because if Vanderbilt can do it, anyone can. Josh Pate said it bluntly in his appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys. “Upset could happen. Vandy happened last year, so an upset could happen.” he said.

Bama struggled with mobile QBs, third-down conversions, and road discipline. Vanderbilt pulled off the unthinkable last season, stunning No. 1 Alabama 40–35 in Nashville. The Commodores never trailed, jumping out to a 13–0 lead with a crisp opening drive and a pick-six, then riding QB Diego Pavia’s gutsy play to secure their first win over the Tide in 40 years. If FSU QB Thomas Castellanos can replicate that magic, maybe, Tallahassee will be on the news again. But here’s the reality. Alabama hasn’t lost consecutive openers in decades.

So, will Mike Norvell rewrite Alabama’s past? Or will Kalen DeBoer’s open challenge mark the beginning of a new Tide era? Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. You don’t want to miss it.