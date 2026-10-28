Kalen DeBoer Kicks Out Alabama Star From The Team For Misbehaving With Police

On October 20, Christopher Fuerch, a University of Alabama police officer, heard his Facebook Messenger ping. “Text me back don’t be no b—-,” part of the message read. As he opened the sender’s profile to block him, he realized the message was from Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., a defensive back from Alabama football. It all took an alarming turn when the officer found a photograph of himself, his wife, and two kids on Kirkpatrick’s Facebook account with the caption, “Dis him?”

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There’s a backstory to this. In 2025, Fuerch had arrested Kirkpatrick on charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to comply with first-responders’ orders, and attempting to elude. Memory kicked in, and Fuerch grew fearful for his family’s safety. Next thing you know, Kirkpatrick was arrested on Friday, October 23, on two misdemeanor charges involving harassing communications and doxing.

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Reports have emerged on Tuesday about head coach Kalen DeBoer announcing Kirkpatrick being dismissed from the football program. “He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players,” DeBoer said in a statement.

That’s a shame, considering Kirkpatrick has a deep history with Alabama.

His father, Kirkpatrick Sr., had won national championships in Alabama under Nick Saban before building a successful NFL career. In fact, the Kirkpatricks were the first father-son duo to sign under Alabama’s name in Saban’s era.

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So, in 2024, when Kirkpatrick Jr. started playing for the Crimson Tide, the player’s father was ecstatic, saying he knew his son would choose Alabama over other schools. But truth be told, there was a deeper reason as to why the father wanted Kirkpatrick to play for Alabama.

Kirkpatrick Sr. had his son in high school, while he was still trying to make a career out of football. In college, he’d play at Alabama, make several trips home so he could take care of his kid. That same pattern followed the duo to the NFL. Kirkpatrick Sr. was often accompanied by his son during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and would loiter around in head coach Marvin Lewis’ office.

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Sadly, Junior’s run in Alabama, which was a dream for his father, has come to an end.

According to the complaint against Kirkpatrick Jr., Fuerch expressed concern for his family’s safety, particularly because of Kirkpatrick’s public following as an Alabama football player. As of now, reports suggest the player has been released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

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But legal battles await him. The Tuscaloosa News reports that Kirkpatrick Jr.’s next court appearance in connection with the traffic incident is set for November 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Alabama loses another defensive option ahead of LSU game

Kirkpatrick’s departure leaves Alabama without a rotational defensive back ahead of its next SEC matchup. The junior had appeared in all seven games before Saturday’s contest against Texas A&M, contributing at safety and the Husky nickel position.

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According to On3, Kirkpatrick logged 65 defensive snaps this season, recording five tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble across seven games.

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His absence was particularly relevant against Texas A&M when defensive back Red Morgan was called for targeting. Kirkpatrick would ordinarily have been among the options available to fill that role, but he had already been suspended before that game.

His dismissal also carries added weight because of his father’s Alabama legacy. Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. was an All-American defensive back who won two national championships under Nick Saban before becoming a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He went on to spend 10 seasons in the NFL.

Alabama now prepares for a November 7 road game against No. 15 LSU without Kirkpatrick in the secondary. The Crimson Tide will use its bye week to adjust the defensive rotation before heading to Baton Rouge.

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Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick’s legal case remains ongoing, leaving him to deal with the consequences of the allegations away from Alabama’s football program.