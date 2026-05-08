Kalen DeBoer Learns Crucial Update on Alabama Athlete Who Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Injuries played a key role in Alabama’s poor finish to its 2025 campaign. Ahead of the next season, Kalen DeBoer is hoping for the return of some key players, and he just received good news on the recovery timeline of a key defensive player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman is reportedly ahead of schedule as he returns from his injury, per BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter. According to reports, he ran at top speed yesterday and was able to slow down as well. Beaman returned home to Birmingham to work with Step By Step Sporting Training’s Leonard Stephens after the program closed its spring semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defensive lineman suffered a lower-body, season-ending injury in practice after his appearance in the 2025 season opener against Florida State. He had started the game as a replacement for fourth-year junior Tim Keenan, who also had a lower-body injury. Beaman underwent successful surgery on September 9 last year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder entered the 2025 season as one of the prospective breakout stars on Alabama’s defense after redshirting his freshman year. In Alabama’s 31-17 loss to Florida State, he played 21 snaps and had one quarterback hit. Unfortunately, he had more appearances in his redshirt year. In 2024, he recorded 2 tackles across 3 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

During spring practice, the media were allowed a 10-minute view of Alabama’s practice as they prepared for their annual A-Day scrimmage. And according to reports from Tuscaloosa Thread, the defensive lineman returned to the field in a limited capacity during the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got our first look at defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman since last fall when he tore his ACL in practice leading up to Alabama’s 73-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks. He led Alabama’s defensive line group through drills while defensive line coach Freddie Roach barked orders and instructions to his players.”

Beaman was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. According to the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 107 player in the nation. In his junior season, he had 10 sacks and three interceptions and made the 2-23 ASWA second-team all-state team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama’s defensive coordinator Kane Wommack knows what Beaman brings to the team and was very vocal about the defensive lineman. Devastated by the injury, he claimed Beaman “was ready to give us an opportunity to operate at a really high level. “I think he’s hungry. You feel the sense of urgency from him,” Wommack said.

Kalen DeBoer offers injury updates on other Alabama players

While Beaman brings good news, Kalen DeBoer still has some injury issues to deal with on the team. Some are positives with close recovery dates. while others’ recovery extends to midway through the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think by the time we get to June, [EJ Crowell] he’ll be in a good spot,” Kalen DeBoer said. “That’s everything I’m hearing and feeling, and that’s gonna be really critical for him to get the summer in, not just from a workout standpoint. But you know, they run the player-run practices, and just any reps for him are going to be good, good quality ways for him to continue to improve and his development here, especially early in his career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is much different for wide receiver Noah Rogers, who suffered an injury during the annual A-Day scrimmage. The injury will now limit Rogers in his first season in Alabama after transferring from NC State in January.

“Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that’s going to take a little while to recover. It will lead into the season a little bit … he won’t be ready to go right when the season starts.”

Jah-Marien Latham, Bray Hubbard, and London Simmons are players DeBoer needs to return to full fitness ahead of the 2026 season.