Kalen DeBoer Loses Another Key Staffer to G5 Program After Learning Unfortunate Alabama Verdict

Ahead of the 2026 season, Kalen DeBoer received a grim verdict on his future. And it didn’t help as one of his staffers is moving on from Alabama to a G5 program.

According to FootballScoop, Rice is finalizing a deal to hire Alabama assistant Tevin Madison. He joined Alabama last March as a defensive analyst, but internally he was more than that. Sources say he worked hands-on with the secondary, essentially functioning as an assistant DBs coach. This move pulls him away from Kalen DeBoer’s staff and into a Power Four-adjacent role under Scott Abell.

Coming off a five-win first season at Rice in 2025, Scott Abell is adding Tevin Madison as his CBs coach. Rice reached the postseason thanks to academic standing when there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams, which tells you both how unusual the moment was and how Abell managed to capitalize on it. He’s been aggressive about staffing since arriving from Davidson, and this is another step in that direction.

Tevin Madison’s resume plays well for that kind of rebuild. He’s an Alabama native with three years as a player at Texas Tech and his final season at West Alabama. He had Big 12 coaching experience at Kansas State, plus FCS stops at Illinois State and Southeast Missouri State.

Alabama returned to the CFP during his time there, Kalen DeBoer’s first CFP appearance with the program and Tevin Madison’s role wasn’t ceremonial. But losing him to a G5 program tells a lot about where the Tide are headed. And this is where Kalen DeBoer’s reality gets complicated as it could be a do-or-die season.

2026 won’t be forgiving. Alabama is set to face Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Kalen DeBoer will have a first-year starting QB, whether it’s Keelon Russell or Austin Mack. The Tide has a run game that can’t realistically get worse but hasn’t shown signs of getting better either as the defense enters carrying more weight than it should.