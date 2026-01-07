Kalen DeBoer Loses European Alabama Athlete to SEC Rivals

Kalen DeBoer spent the 2025 season shuffling bodies up front, trying to find any combination that could generate consistent production. And now he is watching pieces walk out the door to conference opponents. After losing starting left tackle Wilkin Formby to the transfer portal and watching Parker Brailsford and Kadyn Proctor declare for the NFL Draft, Alabama just took another hit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Alabama offensive tackle Olaus Alinen has signed with Kentucky, On3’s Pete Nakos and CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman chose the Wildcats over Auburn after taking visits to both schools over the weekend. Alinen has two years of eligibility remaining and will immediately join Kentucky’s rebuild along the offensive line, where the Wildcats are replacing all five starters from last season. For Alabama, it’s another brick removed from an already crumbling foundation. The Tide will be without four of its five starting offensive linemen from 2025. And now they’ve lost depth pieces like Alinen to boot.​

Alinen was a legitimate recruit when Alabama landed him from the 2023 class. He was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 135 overall recruit in the country. He chose the Tide over Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon. His path to Tuscaloosa was anything but typical. He was originally from Pori, Finland. Alinen’s father, Klaus, played in NFL Europe and spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaus played soccer until he was 12 before emigrating to the United States ahead of his junior year of high school. He landed at The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, and scouts took notice quickly. His recruitment skyrocketed as his frame and athleticism became obvious.​

The problem for Kalen DeBoer was that Alinen never quite found consistent playing time in Tuscaloosa. He redshirted in 2023, playing just four games before preserving his eligibility. Over his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he logged 129 offensive snaps across 28 appearances, mostly as a backup right guard with occasional special teams work. He totaled 165 snaps over his entire three-year career at Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was listed as the backup right guard on the 2025 depth chart, but with Kalen DeBoer’s offensive line constantly rotating, Alinen remained on the outside looking in. That lack of opportunity likely pushed him to the portal. Alinen isn’t the only offensive lineman bailing on Alabama. Starter Wilkin Formby entered the portal on January 4th. Joseph Ionata signed with Georgia Tech. Roq Montgomery and Micah DeBose also hit the portal. Guards Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark, and Jaeden Roberts have all exhausted their eligibility. So, Alabama is staring at a full-scale rebuild.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Tech is making itself at home in Tuscaloosa

Georgia Tech is treating the Crimson Tide roster like a shopping catalog. Joseph Ionata becomes the second former Alabama player to commit to the Yellow Jackets this week. He joins wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe in Atlanta. Ionata spent two seasons as Parker Brailsford’s backup at center. He appeared in 16 games during the 2024-25 season, with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

He was rated as the nation’s No. 570 overall player coming out of Calvary Christian High School in Florida as part of Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class. Now he’s heading to Georgia Tech to help fill the massive holes the Yellow Jackets have along their offensive line.​

What makes this especially annoying for Alabama is that Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key knows exactly what he’s doing. Key was Alabama’s offensive line coach from 2016 to 2018. He was rated as the No. 2 recruiter in the nation by 247Sports for his 2019 class. He’s got relationships in Tuscaloosa, and he’s clearly not shy about using them. Between Mbakwe and Ionata, Key is picking through Alabama’s roster for players who never quite found their footing in Tuscaloosa. He is betting he can develop them in Atlanta.