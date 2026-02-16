Kalen DeBoer Loses Key Alabama Recruiter He Inherited from Nick Saban’s Staff

On January 10, 2024 before announcing his retirement, Nick Saban knew for sure one thing would happen. Coaches and analysts would leave, players would feel lost, and recruiting would take a downturn. Some of the old staff, though, stayed to make it easier for Kalen DeBoer’s first year. Carrigan Johnson was one of them. Now, two seasons later, she’s choosing her own path too.

On February 16, 2026, Carrigan Johnson announced she was leaving Alabama after seven years with the football program. She was the Director of Football Recruiting Operations, a behind-the-scenes force on the trail. And in a heartfelt post, she shared a slow-motion goodbye video of her walking through the stadium in all white, turning to wave one last time.

“After seven years, I leave Tuscaloosa with nothing but gratitude. Roll Tide forever ❣️” she wrote.

Carrigan Johnson’s colleagues often describe her as a “pillar” of the recruiting staff. She was a connector, especially with parents and families and that’s the reason why she climbed fast af Alabama. The LSU alumna started as Football Recruiting Operations Coordinator (2019-2022), handling foundational tasks. Then, she was promoted to Associate Director of Football Recruiting (2022-2023), providing high-level support.

Finally, in 2023, Carrigan Johnson received the Director of Football Recruiting Operations title where she oversaw daily logistics and served as a key bridge between the Nick Saban blueprint and Kalen DeBoer’s evolving system. Results showed up in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class. Kalen DeBoer’s first roster building was ranked No. 1 by On3 and No. 2 overall by 247Sports. Such things happen because the off-field staff knows exactly how to close, how to organize visits, and how to charm families.

Alabama GM Courtney Morgan has been clear about that intentionality.

“If you look at the staff we assembled on the recruiting side, it was really intentional,” he said. He specifically named Bob Welton, Carrigan Johnson, Ashleigh Kimble and Eron Hodges as foundational pieces. “There is a good blend of the old guard and the new regime… In the end, we all want the same common goal – we want Alabama to win and we want to get the best players and keep this thing rolling.”

Carrigan Johnson helped explain how Nick Saban did it but she was also open to new ideas under Kalen DeBoer. That flexibility is why Alabama didn’t face a fallout during transition year. She was even recognized nationally last August in 247Sports’ 30Under30 list, the ninth iteration highlighting rising stars in college football. Her response said everything about her perspective.

“Grateful and proud to stand among this remarkable group,” she acknowledged on X. “This recognition is not just about today, but about the young women coming next.”

But with her leaving now, how is Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting going on?

Kalen DeBoer’s Southern roots are growing

When Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban, the loudest skepticism centered on geography. West Coast background with no deep southern ties. Could he really recruit in the SEC? Turns out, yes. On the first day of the early signing period, he pointed out that 14 of Alabama’s 20 signees in the 2026 class came from the Southeast footprint.

“That’s great to see,” he said. “You can see the roots and you can see the relationships really taking on the next level.”

Alabama currently holds a top-5 national ranking, No. 2 per 247Sports. And if you zoom out to roster management, WR was a spot the Tide couldn’t risk leaving to chance, especially after inconsistency last season. So Kalen DeBoer made a late move.

On February 14, JUCO standout Tyler Henderson committed to Alabama, flipping from a December signing with Kennesaw State and choosing the Tide over Washington State as well. He led the country in receiving yards at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with 1,299 yards and 12 TDs on 67 catches. He joins a room that includes Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks, providing depth security.

So yes, Alabama loses a key recruiter who helped bridge eras. But the machine hasn’t slowed as the relationships are holding. And Kalen DeBoer is proving he can operate well in SEC country. Still, replacing a “pillar” isn’t easy. And how Alabama fills that void will be something interesting to follow on.