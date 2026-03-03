Kalen DeBoer Makes Double Coaching Additions to Alabama Staff, Including Defensive Coach from DII Program

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

The Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer’s on frenzy on when it comes to hiring assistant coaches. Since the off-season, Kalen DeBoer brought in four new faces to his main on-field coaching staff. Now the word is, he’s going to bringing in 2 more coaches, including one straight from D2 realm.

On March 3rd, Alabama insider, Mike Rodak hopped onto his X handle and spilled Kalen DeBoer’s new double coach signing: “In addition to Vang, Alabama has also hired Mikael Bradford as an analyst. Vang and Bradford were part of Colorado State’s staff in 2023 along with Bradley Aoki, whom Alabama also hired an analyst this offseason.”

The big news recently is the hiring of Jake Vang and Mikael Bradford as defensive analysts. It’s a bit of a “getting the band back together” situation because both guys worked together at Colorado State in 2023, along with another recent Bama hire, Bradley Aoki. Jake Vang is coming in with some serious run after a quick stint as the defensive coordinator for Central Washington at the D2 level.

Before that, he was making waves at Sacramento State. His group of edge rushers was absolutely relentless. Three of his players finished last season with over eight tackles for loss. He’s known for his work in the backfield, and DeBoer is likely counting on him to help keep Alabama’s pass rush as aggressive as possible after finishing 20th in the nation with 33 or 35 sacks.

Along with him comes Mikael Bradford. He is also joining the defensive analyst room. He’s a former defensive back who has spent the last couple of years as a graduate assistant at Kansas State. The former Wildcats GA is pretty good with the safeties. During his time there, the Wildcats had one of the sturdier defenses in the country, particularly when it came to stopping the run and getting sacks.

