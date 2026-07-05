Kalen DeBoer Makes JUCO Star High-Priority 2027 Target After Admitting NIL Challenges

When Kalen DeBoer took over Alabama, he did so with one clear goal in mind, and that’s to develop players, not just collect stars. But in a conference where some rivals can promise life-changing NIL money, the Tide have to be wise in picking their battles. That reality is shaping how DeBoer is building the 2027 class.

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Alabama has made cornerback Alius Mayo a priority in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-4 Modesto Junior College prospect received an offer in mid-June and returned for an official visit days later. After seeing the defensive backs room, Mayo revealed that the staff’s track record stood out.

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“My biggest takeaway was that Alabama has a blueprint for getting cornerbacks to the league,” said Mayo to Touchdown Alabama after his visit in Tuscaloosa. While rivals offer six-figure NIL deals, Alabama leans on development and fit, which is a trade-off DeBoer believes works. JUCO players offer a faster path to the field and a clearer return on investment. For a staff that sells NFL preparation, that trade-off matters more than chasing every five-star name.

The JUCO prospect is not short on options. Mayo has offers from programs like Louisville, Cal, Arizona State, and more. So securing this JUCO defensive back won’t be an easy task for DeBoer. However, Alius Mayo appears to be leaning towards Alabama’s strong push to recruit him. Mayo posted his excitement on X, writing, “#RollTide,” alongside Alabama’s recruiting materials.

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Per Rivals RPM, Alabama leads with a 64.5% landing probability; Cal trails at 21.2%. Then, the Tide’s DC, Maurice Linguist, played a huge role in Mayo’s recruitment race. The primary recruiter has built a good relationship with the prospect. If DeBoer closes Mayo, Alabama signals it can compete for elite talent despite NIL constraints.

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In 11 games last season at Modesto Junior College, Mayo recorded 30 tackles, multiple pass breakups, and one interception. As he prepares for his second JUCO season, Alabama is pushing to secure him as soon as they can.

Kalen DeBoer reveals the reality behind recruiting wins

The Tide’s coach’s approach, pursuing a JUCO player, makes sense in theory, but it exists inside a harsh financial reality DeBoer has spoken about openly. In the era of NIL, when programs like OSU spent more than $40M in roster building, spending money became essential for Alabama to remain competitive. Though Kalen DeBoer was positive about the Tide’s growth in the shifting landscape, he didn’t hold back from revealing the truth.

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“When we’re able to be competitive, I think what our staff brings, what this program has, and what we have for our players, the amount of investment that we put into each scholarship guy that’s on this football team. I just don’t know what other program that can give what we give our guys. We’ve got to continue to grow. There’s no question,” said DeBoer during an interview with Gary Harris in June.

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“We got to continue to adjust to the times. We got to continue to push the envelope. We need the support of anyone that wants to be a part of it. I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you’ve got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays.”

Alabama’s investment in NIL saw a huge jump after launching ‘Yea, Alabama.’ Last season, it was around $24M, but the program needs more to target and retain elite talent. DeBoer recently lost 4-star LB Kenneth Simon II to the Vols. Though the Tide’s recruiting momentum hasn’t slowed down, focusing on JUCO players signals a need for NIL support.