Kalen DeBoer Makes 6th OL Addition to Alabama Locker Room in Big Transfer Portal Move

After losing a handful of O-linemen to the portal, Alabama aimed to strengthen its line of scrimmage. While the Tide landed multiple inexperienced OLs through the portal, they now found their first experienced veteran, who could be a plug-and-play starter for their 2026 season.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett report, Alabama officially landed a commitment from Mississippi State’s transfer left tackle Jayvin James. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound player has started 21 games in his career and still has two years of eligibility remaining. The commitment move came just minutes after On3’s Pete Nakos reported Alabama as the early school to watch out for.
He started 12 games for Mississippi State this past season, allowing just three sacks and six penalties on 856 snaps. He played as a left tackle in nine games for 691 snaps and the rest as the right tackle. Before arriving at SEC, James played 12 games for Akron, starting nine. He was part of 479 offensive snaps that year, allowing just 4 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as part of a solid defensive unit.
ADVERTISEMENT
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Mississippi State transfer OT Jayvin James has COMMITTED to Alabama! 🐘
The 6’5 320 OT started in 12 games this season for the Bulldogs. He played 856 snaps and only allowed 3 sacks.
James was in Tuscaloosa today for a visit pic.twitter.com/gyOY2Xg8CV
— Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) January 21, 2026
James joins as the sixth transfer O-lineman this fall for the Crimson Tide, joining a talented group including center Racin Delgatty, guard Ethan Fields, and tackles Kaden Strayhorn, Ty Haywood, and Nick Brooks. This diverse group enhances the team’s skills and excitement.
Among them, Racin Delgatty and Ethan Fields had some playing experience. Likewise, Delgatty was named second-team all-conference center in 2025, while Fields played 19 games over three seasons, 15 of them this past season with the Rebels.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alongside them, Kalen DeBoer’s offensive line will include Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, as well as newcomers Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty, and JUCO transfer Tyrell Miller. Among them, Carroll is the only returning Alabama offensive lineman with starting experience.
With Jayven’s addition, they would now have two guaranteed experienced starters in the offensive line for their 2026 season. It is reported that UL Monroe’s Que McBroom and Bucknell’s Dara Adeyemi were also targeted for the OL position.
ADVERTISEMENT
While Kalen DeBoer looks to strengthen the line of scrimmage, Alabama has yet to address the wide receiver situation.
Kalen DeBoer lacks depth in the receivers’ room
While Alabama closed the portal, winning multiple members on the offensive line, the WR position remains unsettled. Among the 21 players leaving the Alabama locker room, five of them were receivers, including the four-star recruits Isaiah Horton and Jaylen Mbakwe, and Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, and Aeryn Hampton.
ADVERTISEMENT
Besides that, Germie Bernard, the Tide’s leading receiver, exhausted his eligibility, leaving the program in desperate need of a starting wide receiver.
Although Kalen DeBoer added North Carolina’s five-star recruit Noah Rogers, who brings size and experience, and the room totals more than 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the lack of depth still looks concerning.
Top Stories
Baker Mayfield Airs Dirty Laundry With Kevin Stefanski After Former HC Lost Faith in QB
Carl Edwards’ Iconic Car Set to Return at Daytona 500 with Brad Keselowski’s RFK
Chiefs Receive Significant Travis Kelce Retirement Update Amid Eric Bieniemy’s Return
Hailie Deegan Teases Major Career-Turning Announcement After Securing Full-Time Racing Deal
Bills QB Bids Emotional Farewell to Sean McDermott as Josh Allen Reportedly Makes Replacement Choice Clear
Tony Stewart’s Long-Awaited NASCAR Return Backfires as Daytona Entry Draws Harsh Reality Check
Alabama now projects six scholarship WRs for 2026, including Ryan Williams, Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, true freshman Cederian Morgan, and Rogers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reports indicate that DeBoer is also considering Nico Brown from Yale for the wide receivers group, but nothing has been officially confirmed, leaving Bama’s WR position very thin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT