Kalen DeBoer Names Alabama True Freshman Most Likely to Shake-Up 2026 College Football Season

Despite losing six pass-catchers, Alabama’s receiver room may soon benefit. WR Germie Bernard left for the NFL, and Isaiah Horton transferred, opening opportunities. A 2026 WR already impresses HC Kalen DeBoer and is preparing to make an impact with returning players like Ryan Williams and Cam Coleman.

That freshman is Cederian Morgan, and DeBoer didn’t need much time to see what makes him special. Morgan arrived early and practiced with the team before Alabama headed into its bowl and playoff preparation, and those few sessions were enough to turn heads.

“I did get a chance to see him a little bit more just because he was practicing with us before we went on our bowl games, our playoff games, and so really impressed with him,” said Kalen DeBoer after watching him play and aiming to shake-up the 2026 college football season. “Moves extremely well, very fluid, big hands, catches the ball very strong at the point of attack with the ball. I know a lot of guys, players included, were impressed with what they saw just in a couple practices that he was with us.”

The excitement makes sense when you look at Morgan’s resume. He’s the No. 1 recruit in Alabama and a top-15 prospect nationally in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite. Alabama beat out Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, and LSU to land his commitment, and the Tide got far more than just a football player.

Morgan is a solid multi-sport athlete who previously leaned towards college basketball, averaged 14.4 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior, and qualified twice for state in the high jump. At Benjamin Russell High School, he flashed big-play ability with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season, followed by another 1,000-yard campaign as a senior.

And beyond coaches, even Alabama’s veterans took notice. Bernard was one of those impressed during the Rose Bowl prep.

“He is going to be a good player,” Germie Bernard, Alabama wide receiver, said. “He’s a big wide receiver. He listens very well. He takes coaching. It’s exciting to see a guy like that come here early. It really helped me in the long run, and I think it’s gonna help him elevate him more, elevate his game.”

While the staff is excited about the future with Morgan, they are also looking even further ahead to the 2027 class, where another elite receiver has become a top priority.

Five-Star WR Monshun Sales opens up on Alabama visit

Wide receiver Monshun Sales is a top 2027 prospect, rated a five-star athlete, the No. 2 wide receiver nationwide, the top in Indiana, and the eighth overall. At Lawrence North High, he had 37 receptions for 794 yards, nine touchdowns, and 56 tackles in his junior year.

When you look at scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Indiana, it’s pretty apparent why schools all around the country are hooked. But this recruitment feels personal for Sales. Though he now plays in Indiana, he’s originally from Alabama, and that made his recent January 31 visit to Tuscaloosa hit differently.

“The visit was amazing,” Sales said. “Definitely felt different being back home as a top recruit. This is everything I dreamed of when I was playing little league ball back in Ensley [Alabama]. The biggest takeaways were how they’re focusing on developing the wide receivers and making sure it’s a priority to get the playmakers the ball.”

Still, the Tide aren’t alone in this hunt. Sales has been traveling since the very beginning of the year; he visited Auburn last Sunday and Indiana on January 24. If Alabama can seal the deal, Sales would be a significant gain for their 2027 class, which already stands seventh nationally with four commitments.