Kalen DeBoer on High Alert as Alabama’s Top CB Commit Makes Big Move to Hint CFB Future With SEC Rival

Kalen DeBoer could face heartbreak again with the 2026 class recruits, similar to 2024. When Alabama landed the commitment of instate products like 4-star CB Jamarrion Gordon and 4-star DL Vodney Cleveland, it was a Tuscaloosa touchdown. But the Tide weren’t able to retain them because they decommitted, with Gordon even flipping to UCF. And now, a similar incident could be brewing up with another Bama 4-star CB.

Back in December, Kalen DeBoer scored big by landing 4-star Zyan Gibson, a 6’1”, 173-pounder from Gadsden City HS. As the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama, he is a foundational piece for what was shaping up to be a DeBoer-era class. But fast forward to now, that commitment by Alabama’s second-highest commit in the 2026 class is looking shaky. Blame it on Josh Heupel.

A flip attempt is happening in Knoxville. Despite his commitment, Zyan Gibson is on the Tennessee grounds as part of his official visit. On June 14, On3 Recruits confirmed the visit with an X post featuring a photo of Gibson with the Vols HC. “Alabama 4-star CB commit Zyan Gibson on his official visit to Tennessee with HC Josh Heupel🍊 Gibson is a Top 100 recruits and the nation’s No. 11 CB.” And this visit raises concerns for Kalen DeBoer because there’s genuine interest.

This isn’t just a sudden swoop-in moment for Tennessee in their pursuit of Zyan Gibson. His offer dates all the way back to 2023 October 14, after a game-day visit against Texas A&M. Since then, it’s been a slow-burn courtship that’s starting to heat up fast. And even after his commitment to Kalen DeBoer on December 24, he was back again at Tennessee in late March for a spring practice. So you see the mutual interest. But the Vols aren’t the only SEC competition for Alabama.

Lane Kiffin is lurking around too. Just last week, Zyan Gibson visited Ole Miss. But if you put it in perspective, Alabama is an interesting destination. He’s just 120 miles from Tuscaloosa and 206 miles from Knoxville, and that should matter. But modern recruiting doesn’t care about zip codes now. It cares about fit, flash, and playing time, and the Vols’ secondary class is empty with just eight commitments. Zyan Gibson knows that. And while the Vols’ 2026 class only ranks No. 35 nationally, they’re offering something Bama can’t guarantee, which is Day 1 attention. As for Kalen DeBoer, the SEC competition never ends.

Kalen DeBoer faces stiff SEC recruiting competition

Just as Kalen DeBoer tries to lock down his secondary, his pass rush might take a hit too. On Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett dropped a report that turned heads about 4-star edge Khamari Brooks. He’s now down to Alabama and Georgia. Brooks visited Tuscaloosa on June 6 and Georgia on May 30 and lives in the Bulldogs’ backyard at North Oconee High in Bogart. And per On3 RPM, he’s leaning 52.6% to Georgia and just 25% to Alabama. Another top-100 talent is potentially heading to a rival.

And that’s not all. Texas is making a hard charge for 4-star OL Malakai Lee after hosting him in Austin. Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart, and Sherrone Moore were all in on him, but it looks like Steve Sarkisian is the wild card swinging late. Meanwhile, Alabama has six commits in its 2026 class, headlined by Zyan Gibson, 5-star CB Jorden Edmonds, and 4-star edge Jamarion Matthews. The class sits at No. 48 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC.

It’s not clear if Kalen DeBoer will have to deal with another flip. But when his top guys get wined and dined by SEC rivals, there’s real cause to be concerned.