Kalen DeBoer Opens Alabama Fall Camp Without Key Player Who’s Not on Injury Report

Fall camp has kicked off in Tuscaloosa, and it feels like the dawn of something new. Kalen DeBoer‘s second run in Tuscaloosa is officially underway, and the message is clear. Alabama isn’t just trying to bounce back from 9-4, they’re trying to erase it. With a high-stakes opener against Florida State looming, the Crimson Tide strapped up for its first fall practice on Wednesday. But while most of the players were accounted for, one name was conspicuously missing. And it wasn’t even on the injury report either.

The offense looked whole. TEs Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis, both banged up in spring, were dressed and working on the side. No red flags nor braces. They were catching passes and easing back in as Bama247 reported. But the defensive side though? That’s where the mystery lies. Media members got about 10 minutes of viewing Alabama’s first day of the 2025 fall camp. Tide staff writer Mike Rodak, who was present on the field along with Alex Scarborough, gave fans a glimpse of the defensive tackles in a new X post on July 30.

“A look at Alabama’s defensive tackles on Wednesday, with reps from Jeremiah Beaman (92) and Kelby Collins (17),” he wrote in addition to the tackling video. As reported, DT Edric Hill was the only scholarship player not present defensively during the viewing period. No jersey, no drill, and no explanation. For a guy expected to be in the interior rotation and who had a strong spring, the absence is curious.

And this isn’t any rotational piece we’re talking about. Edric Hill played in nine games last season, logging three tackles and gaining weight in the offseason to better handle SEC trench warfare. At 6’3, 282-pounds, he’s the kind of twitchy interior disruptor Alabama’s line needs. Alongside Tim Keenan III and James Smith, he was supposed to be one of the top four DLs in the mix. Now? His absence is just cracking that rotation wide open. So who’s rising in his shadow?

Jeremiah Beaman is starting to make noise. The Birmingham native is coming off a quiet freshman year, but insiders are buzzing about his potential impact this season. With Edric Hill missing, Beaman could steal valuable early reps and possibly a bigger role. Kelby Collins is also worth watching. But if we’re being honest, Alabama can’t afford to have depth questions on defense this early. So what gives? No explanation has been offered, and Kalen DeBoer didn’t mention it. In Alabama, that usually means it’s either disciplinary or personal, both of which are far more unsettling this close to a top-10 showdown with Florida State on August 30.

Kalen DeBoer gives roster health update

If there’s one bit of good news from Day One, it’s the relative health across the roster. No non-QBs were in black non-contact jerseys. “It will continue to get better and better,” Kalen DeBoer said after the second fall practice. “It’s in a good spot. Cuevas is going to continue to add volume. I think that’s the best word to use, because he’s practicing. Danny Lewis, the same thing. They’re adding volume, the number of reps from start to finish.”

On defense, LB Deontae Lawson wore a knee brace but looked fluid in drills. Coming off ACL surgery, the team is being cautious, but he’s trending in the right direction. Kalen DeBoer raved about his leadership. “His trajectory’s going up. Deontae, his leadership is the thing, I think that’s really come out,” he said. “I think he feels really good about being out there, mentally and physically. I think he’s in a really good spot.” Lawson racked up 76 tackles last year. His presence alone is a psychological win for a unit needing glue. Same goes for wideout Jalen Hale.

After missing 2024 with a brutal leg injury, Hale is finally back, earning praise from his HC for his perseverance and progress. Still, he’s raw, missing live reps matters, especially in this offense. “He’s certainly got a lot of tools, and I want to see his growth. Excited about that this fall,” Kalen DeBoer said. With camp rolling into Day 2 and Florida State looming, Alabama’s margin for setbacks is thin. And if Edric Hill’s absence stretches out, it might not just be a question of “next man up,” it could be a case of scrambling for a Plan B. Or maybe, it’s just a one-day hitch. We’ll find out.