Kalen DeBoer Put on Notice as Alabama DE Makes SEC Rival Admission

A top Alabama commit has recently been turning heads in the SEC, and it’s happening in the most uncomfortable way possible for the Crimson Tide. One of their prized defensive pass rusher is now openly showering interest in a rival, and not just any rival, but Texas! And he might have a very personal reason to make the move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jabarrius Garror, top prospect in the Class of 2027, the 6-foot-2½, 215-pound edge rusher, recently expressed his appreciation for the Longhorns ahead of a planned spring visit to Austin.

Garror said, “They got a great program, and they got great players, too, and they are something great to be a part of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That praise alone is enough to send alarms that “he is as good as gone” for fans. But there is even more. Garror praised the program’s structure and coaching, and mentioned, “So, I mean, they got a great scheme and everything, so it’s a great program overall.” Plus, Garror is also a big fan of defender Collin Simmons, a fan connection that should only make Alabama and Kalen DeBoer all the more anxious.

The situation also shows the shift in the college football dynamics. Players leaving for money in this era is not new; high-ticket players in the likes of Carson Beck, Sam Leavitt, and Cam Coleman have made shocking moves. So, money matters, and for now, programmes like Texas have deeper pockets than Alabama, who remain modest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Garror is one such player that demand attention. He recorded 108 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, and 21 sacks in a breakout junior season. Garror has gone from being Alabama’s four-star sensation and No.3 player in the state to winning the 5A Lineman of the Year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Moving ahead, Garror plans to keep his options open. “Yes, sir, during the springtime, I’ll be up there watching the football game,” he confirmed, hinting that a visit to the Longhorns may provide him with a better understanding of life outside the Tide. Fans and rivals will be watching closely because Garror’s flip could send shockwaves across the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Tide isn’t rolling as it used to

That’s what makes this moment feel heavier than just another recruiting update. Alabama is no longer unreachable. Kalen DeBoer is targeting the charm that Nick Saban created over 13 years, winning ten recruiting titles. However, under Nick Saban, Alabama’s elite prospects were willing to take less upfront NIL money in exchange for a clear pipeline to the first round of the NFL draft. But in the Kalen DeBoer era, this discount seems to be gone. And for a person trying to fill in Saban-level shoes, this is the last thing he needs.

However, with the 2027 class, he’s off to a decent start, ranking among the top three in the SEC according to On3. But there is very little room for blunders. One flip and one trip somewhere else, and all of a sudden, the chaos intensifies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stung to lose Cam Coleman. It was heartbreaking to watch Hollywood Smothers flip from Alabama to Texas after starting school and preparing to move to Tuscaloosa. Steve Sarkisian and Texas aren’t waiting their turn anymore, and neither are Georgia, LSU, or Tennessee. Although there is still talent stacked in Alabama, the SEC has realized that Tides can now be hunted.

The larger issue of “What is Alabama right now?” looms over all of this. They are not a preseason favorite for the championship in any prediction list. And sitting in the lower range of early 2026 projections after a humiliating 38-3 loss to the Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl, history says that the odds aren’t friendly.

But that doesn’t mean DeBoer can’t flip the script. It does mean every commitment matters more and every rival’s interest feels much louder than it used to.