Kalen DeBoer Receives 3 Major Alabama Announcements as GM Confirms Roster Plans

With the transfer portal window still open through Friday, Alabama is rolling forward. Kalen DeBoer and his staff are focused on strengthening the roster, and three key developments this week highlight the aggressive plan for the Crimson Tide’s roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the most intriguing names in Alabama’s transfer portal momentum is Yale All-American WR Nico Brown. Brown is adding Alabama to his visit schedule, which immediately turns heads, especially considering the production he put up in a run-heavy Ivy League offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

He led the nation in yards per game with 71 catches, 1,085 yards, and 11 touchdowns in just 10 games. With seven 100-yard games, a massive 189-yard outing against Harvard, and a stack of All-American honors, he is an explosive target who’s ready for a bigger stage. With Washington and Virginia also involved, Alabama getting Brown on campus signals a potential high-upside addition for Kalen DeBoer’s passing attack.

At the same time, Oregon DL Terrance Green is set to visit Tuscaloosa on January 16. At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, he was a steady rotational presence for the Ducks, playing in all 15 games last season and flashing disruption against the run and pass. Green is a former four-star recruit with two years of eligibility remaining.

And then there’s RB AK Dear officially returning for the 2026 season, who gives Alabama speed and explosiveness back in the backfield. Dear recorded 40 yards on just 19 carries and scored three times, including the Tide’s longest run of the season with a 56-yard burst that showed exactly what he brings. With multiple backs departing and depth thinning out, Dear is now positioned for a bigger role.

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of retention underscores Alabama’s broader approach, and GM Courtney Morgan has stayed firm on its long-term vision.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama bets on high school talent

A lot of players have walked out of Tuscaloosa through the transfer portal, and on the surface, it looks like a rough opening chapter to the Kalen DeBoer era. But Alabama’s front office, led by GM Courtney Morgan, has been consistent about the vision from day one.

“Courtney Morgan told us on signing day that at Alabama, they were concerned with retention,” Morgan said. “This means, Alabama, which will still dip in the portal, is primarily focused on high school recruiting and development as opposed to building rosters out of the portal.”

Alabama is churning out elite high school football talent, and the 2027 class is setting up to be another wild recruiting ride. There is still plenty of blue-chip talent, even though it might not have the star power of the loaded 2026 cycle. At the top of the board, Hueytown DL Donivan Moore headlines the class as one of the most disruptive prospects in the country. Right behind him is Gunner Rivers, the son of NFL great Philip Rivers. Leading the Cardinals bunch this fall, he completed 208 of 290 passes for 2,813 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Tide already has a strong foothold with edge rusher JaBarrius Garror locked in though Auburn and other SEC programs haven’t backed off entirely.

While the portal headlines may look chaotic, the Tide is doubling down on elite in-state recruiting and long-term development.