Kalen DeBoer Refuses to Make Drastic Decision Over Early Struggles as Alabama Star Admits His Mistake: “I Have to…”

The frustrating drops came back to haunt Alabama during their 2026 season opener against East Carolina. Star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who suffered through ten drops last season, saw those old bad habits pop up again in Tuscaloosa. But head coach Kalen DeBoer is making one thing clear right away: he is not panicking or making any drastic coaching moves.

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Fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium started groaning as the mistakes piled up early. Benching a star player after two bad drops is an easy impulse for many coaches, but DeBoer refused to pull his playmaker. He knows his offense needs Coleman-Williams on the field to find his rhythm if Alabama wants to win big games.

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The reality is that DeBoer does not have much of a choice. With transfer wideout Noah Rogers sidelined by injury, Alabama’s receiver room is relying heavily on young talent like Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott. Coleman-Williams is the clear leader and primary playmaker of this group. Bench him, and you throw a young quarterback into the SEC fire without his best safety net. Alabama needs him on the field, drops and all.

Speaking to reporters after the game, DeBoer made it crystal clear that he is sticking with his top wideout through thick and thin. “I thought he went out there and made some contested catches, too,” DeBoer said. “We’re gonna keep feeding him. He’s a relentless worker, and he’s gonna keep getting the ball. He had some catches in contact and caught some balls in traffic. And so, just getting out there, he’s a captain for us.”

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Williams struggled early in the game, recording two costly drops within the opening 16 minutes. His first came inside ECU’s 20-yard line on a perfectly placed throw from QB Keelon Russell.

The second came on a fourth-and-3 red-zone opportunity that could have resulted in a touchdown, although an ECU offsides penalty ultimately erased the play.

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While the drops didn’t cost the team much in the end, with Alabama cruising to a 48-10 victory, the fact that they are still happening after nearly a year of training is certainly a red flag. Despite that, head coach Kalen DeBoer appears to still have faith in him.

“We’re not gonna shy away from going to Ryan; I know that,” said the head coach.

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While the head coach is showing patience with his star wide receiver right now, that leniency could fade once Alabama enters the demanding SEC schedule. The Crimson Tide may not be able to afford such mistakes then, and Williams, despite his early hiccups, later proved his worth in the game.

With 130 receiving yards on five catches, the Alabama receiver emerged as a key offensive contributor against East Carolina, helping the Crimson Tide cruise to a commanding 48-10 victory. Meanwhile, he reflected on his dropped catches, admitting that he still has to prove to his team that he is worth the trust.

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“I have to show up for my team. I have a great young quarterback who expects me to make those plays, and I’m gonna make those plays, and get back to the drawing board, get back to work,” said Ryan Coleman-Williams after the victory.

Williams’ ability to respond to mistakes explains why the head coach continues to back him. Despite his early drops against East Carolina, the WR quickly recovered and maintained strong chemistry with new quarterback Keelon Russell. In Russell’s first start, he passed for 249 yards, including 130 to Coleman-Williams.

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It must be noted that Williams has been working to address his dropping issues. This offseason, he was seen putting in extra work on the JUGS machine. He also entered the 2026 season without wearing gloves, a change intended to boost his confidence.

If he can resolve his dropping issues while maintaining his ability to make explosive plays and win contested catches, he has the potential to become one of the most productive receivers in the entire SEC this season. But will he be able to turn things around? Time will tell.