Kalen DeBoer Reveals Major Keelon Russell Concern That Alabama is Still Struggling With: “It’s Not That Hard”

Alabama walked away from Lexington with a solid 45-17 win over Kentucky, but the locker room knew it was far from smooth sailing. Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell struggled early, turning the ball over twice in a chaotic first half that saw Bama trailing 17-13 at the break. Head coach Kalen DeBoer did not sugarcoat things afterward, calling out the exact mistakes his offense needs to fix.

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The biggest concern right now is how Russell handles the run-pass option (RPO) system. Instead of taking what the defense gives him, the young quarterback is rushing his reads and forcing throws into tight windows. As DeBoer pointed out, executing these plays isn’t rocket science. It comes down to making simple choices like handing the ball off to keep the drive alive.

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“[Keelon Russell] has to realize that within this offense, on some of our RPO stuff, it’s okay just to hand it off. You don’t have to force a tight window throw into coverage when the defensive look is giving you the run,” DeBoer said in the post-game presser. “You hand that ball off, you let the running backs chunk out four or five yards, and you stay on schedule. When you don’t, you end up with tipped balls, sacks, and turnovers that flip the field on you.”

This wasn’t an isolated hiccup either. Even in his brilliant season-opening start against East Carolina, Russell showed subtle signs of getting overly eager when reading defensive fronts. The difference in Lexington was that an SEC defense actually made him pay for forcing those throws. Moving forward, learning when to take the easy handoff is the single biggest milestone standing between him and elite status.

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However, the first-half problems were not entirely on Russell. Alabama also struggled badly with its blocking on the outside. The Crimson Tide managed just 5 rushing yards in the entire first half because wide receivers and tight ends repeatedly missed their blocking angles. DeBoer made it clear that he was frustrated with the execution, especially after defenders continued to get through on screens and rollouts.

“We are missing the foundational angles on the edge, and frankly, we can’t do that, and it’s not that hard if we just focus on body positioning and staying disciplined to our rules,” DeBoer stressed.

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Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell 12 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_544 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Those first-half mistakes, including drive-killing sacks, penalties, and batted passes, kept Alabama behind the chains and made it difficult for the offense to find any rhythm. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the halftime adjustments changed everything. Alabama looked like a completely different team after the break, scoring 32 unanswered points to turn a tight road game into a comfortable blowout.

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Russell also settled down in the second half, showing why he won the starting job by playing mistake-free football after halftime. He finished the afternoon 16-of-23 for 188 yards and a touchdown, completely putting the turnovers behind him. Once he slowed down, trusted the play-calling, and let the game come to him, the young quarterback suddenly looked much more comfortable running the offense.

The ground game also came alive in a big way to help Russell, completely changing the story from the first half.

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Running back Daniel Hill led the way with 104 rushing yards as Alabama finished with 343 total yards. By finally leaning on the run and staying on schedule, the offense created better passing opportunities and showed just how dangerous it can be when the team plays smart football.

Beyond the box score, DeBoer was especially impressed with how his young quarterback handled the pressure of a difficult SEC road game. Instead of letting the three turnovers ruin his confidence, Russell stayed composed and came back strong in the final two quarters.

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“What I love about him is his mental toughness. At halftime, after a really rough stretch with the three turnovers, he walked into the locker room, and he says he’s cool and calm. He believes in himself. That belief is real. He didn’t blink, he went back out there, played winning football, and completely shut down the mistakes in the second half.”

At the end of the day, this game was a major learning experience for a sophomore who is still figuring out when to protect himself, when to slide, and when to simply let a play die. Alabama showed that it has enough talent to blow teams out even after a sloppy first half. If Russell can clean up his RPO decisions and learn to take the easy handoffs, this Crimson Tide offense could become a serious problem for anyone in the SEC.