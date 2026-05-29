Kalen DeBoer Rolls Out Red Carpet for 5-Star Recruit on Alabama Visit Amid Serious Push From Curt Cignetti

Kalen DeBoer is off to get blue chippers for their 2027 class, but this time, their competition is Indiana. After making it clear that his 2027 class will be smaller, DeBoer is focusing more on quality than quantity. That’s when his hometown player came into the picture, who is taking an official visit to Alabama. Now, if the team makes an impact on him, Indiana might lose the opportunity to bring in their first 5-star player.

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WR Monshun Sales, from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, is ranked as the No. 1 player in Indiana and the No. 1 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports. Right now, he is choosing between five schools: Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Miami, and Ohio State.

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Now, Indiana, being his hometown, gained solid momentum in his recruitment. Even recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong predicted that Monshun Sales could stay home and play for the Hoosiers. That gave Indiana fans more confidence, but Sales has still not made a final decision. He continues visiting schools and learning more about each program, and that’s where Curt Cignetti gets his biggest competition.

Sales arrived in Alabama as his official visit started on May 29. A car service from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) to Tuscaloosa (TCL) gave him some cookies to start the trip on a happy note. Sales even posted an IG story. Let’s take a 5-star kid from Indianapolis, for example, who rolls into Tuscaloosa, and Alabama’s coaching staff doesn’t just welcome him, but rolls out the red carpet. Kalen DeBoer himself flew in to meet Sales face-to-face, something the coach doesn’t do for every recruit.

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The staff arranged a private tour of the weight room, film facility, and dorms where Sales would live. His family stayed in a hotel the program paid for, with meals covered throughout the visit. This isn’t business as usual for DeBoer; this is him making it crystal clear that Monshun Sales is the centerpiece of his 2027 class. When a coach who’s focused on “quality over quantity” personally invests this much time, it tells you everything about how badly Alabama wants him.

Alabama remains one of the biggest threats for Indiana, as Sales has family connections to the state. His family originally comes from Alabama, and when he was younger, people even called him “Bama” because he supported the Crimson Tide growing up. Plus, they are yet to grab a wide receiver commitment for their team, which makes Sales even more important for the team. And even he might get a chance to perform early with less competition.

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But then, even Indiana is his hometown. Sales has visited Bloomington many times and has built a strong relationship with Indiana’s coaching staff. He also often supports Indiana football on social media. Indiana’s recent success under head coach Curt Cignetti has also made the program more attractive.

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Alabama’s clock is ticking, though. The Crimson Tide haven’t won a national title since 2021, and that drought matters to a kid who could win championships immediately at Indiana. DeBoer’s track record with wide receivers is real, having built reputations at Washington and now Alabama for developing NFL talent.

But he can’t promise what Cignetti already delivered: a perfect 16-0 season and a national championship. Then there’s NIL money, and Indiana might actually outbid Alabama here. The Hoosiers have the home-state advantage for fundraising, and Sales knows it.

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And Indiana is not their only competition. After visiting Alabama, Monshun Sales plans to visit Texas on June 5, Ohio State on June 12, and Miami on June 19. All of these schools have championship history, with solid wins and an NFL pipeline, too. So, for now, his recruitment is very competitive.

However, the real question is what makes him so desirable.

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Monshun Sales’s skills are gaining so much attention

Top teams like Alabama, Indiana, and Miami are in solid contention for Monshun Sales, not just because he is a blue-chipper, but also because of his production. Last year, he caught 37 passes for 794 yards and scored 9 touchdowns while averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He also helped on defense with 56 tackles. His strong play helped Lawrence North finish 7-3 and reach the Indiana 6A playoffs.

This way, teams won’t just be getting a wide receiver but also a defensive player. Sales even showed the same consistency during his sophomore season in 2024; he caught 34 passes for 568 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games while also contributing on defense with 4 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries.

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Looking at that kind of success, 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins labelled him as an “X receiver,” who lines up outside, stretches defenses deep with speed, and makes difficult catches against defenders because of his size. He also said Sales accelerates quickly and attacks defenders easily, making him dangerous whenever he gets the ball.

Now, with competition so stiff, let’s wait and see which team finally lands him.