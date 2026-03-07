Kalen DeBoer’s QB Likened to $53.1M Alabama Hero From Nick Saban Era Amid Heated QB1 Battle

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is up for another nail-biting QB battle. Last year, Ty Simpson got the QB1 position, leaving behind Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Now that the spring game is starting, the entire staff is focusing on Mack and Russell’s development. However, it seems like one among them is straightaway holding the advantage, drawing comparison to Nick Saban’s star player.

“Keelon Russell, man… the things that people around that program told me last year, going to the games and talking to people that cover the team and people that are there in the facility on a daily basis… I don’t know if it’s fair to say it’d be an upset if he wasn’t the quarterback this year,” Alabama alum Conrad VanOrder said on The SEC Podcast. “But I mean, he’s, you know, almost mythical status… you’re getting compared to the Bryce Young and the Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama quarterbacks, and if that’s the guy, even if he’s not as experienced, I think you have to let him play.”

Russell has been drawing comparisons to Tagovailoa, who has a current AAV of $53.1 million, since the moment he committed to Alabama. Back in 2024, he won the Elite 11 finals MVP title, and he was the first quarterback to don it since Tagovailoa in 2016. His skills are another add-on to it, as Russell did see some game action against Louisiana-Monroe, completing 4 out of 6 passes for 65 yards with two touchdowns. Russell even performed against Eastern Illinois, completing 7 out of 9 passes for 78 yards along with 16 rushing yards.

Keelon Russell also brought in elite production from his high school during his senior season, too; he threw for 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions and completed 70 percent of his passes. In his high school career, he has thrown for more than 10,000 yards and 127 touchdowns while recording a 42-2 record as a high school starter. That production places him in the statistical range of Alabama standouts like Tua Tagovailoa, who finished high school with 8,158 passing yards and 84 touchdowns, and Bryce Young, who posted 13,250 yards and 152 touchdowns before arriving in Tuscaloosa.

It’s pretty clear that Austin Mack brings college experience, but even Keelon Russell comes in with elite talent and high school experience. Plus, his mindset makes him even more worthy of the job.

“I came to win national championships,” Keelon Russell said in a December interview. “You know what I’m saying? Like, we got a Rose Bowl coming up. So I don’t really worry about all those aspects. You know, my time’s gonna come. And I believe that for sure.”

What makes him even more desirable and fit for the QB1 position is that he has four years of eligibility left after he saved his 2025 season by playing in just two games. He brings in athleticism and the ability to escape inside the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. Instead of immediately reacting, he stays patient and searches for an open receiver; that’s exactly why he leads to fewer turnovers.

Then comes his ability to extend plays while performing with accuracy, a style that made Tagovailoa and Young successful at Alabama. But the real question is, will Kalen DeBoer take the risk of starting with an inexperienced player?

Is Keelon Russell actually a major threat to Austin Mack?

Austin Mack has the most familiarity with Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb’s offensive system. He has played under them since the Washington days, even if he had limited action on the field. Mack also has experience working under immense pressure, as he showed up against Indiana when Ty Simpson left with an injury.

He completed 11 of 16 passes for 108 yards and helped the team with their only touchdown of the night through a field goal by kicker Conor Talty. Whereas if you look at Russell’s skills, he has yet to develop that agility towards pressured situations. That’s exactly what VanOrder.js is trying to highlight.

“I would think that I would put it like this,” Conrad VanOrder said on The SEC Podcast. “I think going into the spring, Austin Mack is going to be the guy; you know, if you were to ask, you know, who’s gonna get the first snap in spring ball, it’s gonna be Austin Mack. He’s been around the system. He’s a Kalen DeBoer guy, a Ryan Grub guy. He was with him at Washington.”

For now, there’s no clear frontrunner in the race despite Mack’s experience. Kalen DeBoer wants to keep the competition fair between the two, even if one holds a clear advantage.

“We got two amazing young men battling,” Kalen DeBoer said. “I used the word ‘healthy competition’ a year ago because a lot of it has to do with the character of the guys in the competition, and that’s certainly the case. Austin and Keelon (are) leading the team together.”

So, now let’s wait and see who ultimately takes over the starting QB position.