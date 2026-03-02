Kalen DeBoer Set to Add SEC Recruiter to Replace Longtime Nick Saban Staffer

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

Kalen DeBoer is set to bring in Kentucky’s former executive recruiting director as its new director of recruiting operations, filling the vacancy left by Nick Saban’s staffer Carrigan Johnson earlier this month. The hire is expected to strengthen the Tide’s recruiting pipeline immediately while also giving a boost to the 2027 and 2028 classes.

“Kentucky’s Danielle Braswell is expected to be hired as Alabama’s director of recruiting operations.” BamaOnLine shared on X.

Braswell brings in four years of experience from Kentucky, where she used to manage visits, communication, planning, and coordination across the program as the executive director of recruiting.

Before that, she was at Texas A&M from 2019 to 2022 as director of on-campus recruiting. She helped the Aggies to sign the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 with nine five-star prospects. That adds up to her SEC recruiting pipeline.

Alabama’s recent recruiting struggles make Braswell’s addition more important. Alabama failed to sign many of the state’s top prospects last season, whereas its local rival, Auburn, got more in-state players.

Tigers got in six of the top 10 players from in-state in the early recruiting cycle, whereas Alabama’s first signee, OL Micah Debose, wasn’t even in the top 10. Then, even this year, they added 27 players to their 2026 recruiting class with 17 transfers.

So, the program is clearly lacking stability-wise, and her experience will help address that.

Braswell’s success didn’t just stop at Aggies; she was also at Arkansas as a receiving operations coordinator from 2016 to 2018. With stops at so many schools, Alabama now doesn’t have to worry about gaining recruits from major parts of the nation.

With that, Braswell also has deep ties with Alabama’s rivals.

She started her career at Auburn, which makes the dynamic even trickier given their rivalry with Alabama. She served at recruiting operations there and later was an athletic recruiter advisor for their football team.

She will now be serving in Alabama and can bring in local talent for them in the future. But Kalen DeBoer’s work isn’t done after bringing in Braswell, as two major additions are still in the works.

Kalen DeBoer plans on making two major staff additions

Kalen DeBoer is also planning to make two major front office additions to the team. As per a CBS Sports report, Matt Zenitz, Alabama, might get Stephen Wise and Alex Mathis as their front office staff. With the new season beginning, the team is planning to stabilize its recruiting operations, and these two could be major upgrades.

Wise worked as a scout for the Arizona Cardinals for five years and was part of South Carolina, working as a recruiting assistant for them before the Cardinals. This gives him the SEC recruiting experience backing and fits Alabama’s requirement perfectly. Then comes Mathis, who brings in executive director experience from Georgia Tech.

His deep ties to Georgia can bring in elite blue chippers for Kalen DeBoer’s program. What’s even better is Alabama already signed two top Georgia prospects for the 2026 class: linebacker Xavier Griffin and cornerback Jorden Edmonds.

It’s still not known which role Wise and Mathis will fill, but the most likely job role for them is assistant director of player personnel. That role became vacant after Eron Hodges left for Oregon State. So, with major staff additions online, Kalen DeBoer’s team is ready for a major transition.