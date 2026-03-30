Kalen DeBoer Sets Clear Expectations on Two Michigan Transfers Who Can Help Alabama QB: Report

One of the biggest storylines about Alabama spring practice is the QB battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. But head coach Kalen DeBoer is staring at a much more immediate concern. And that is who’s going to keep whoever the QB1 is upright? Even with returning starters on the offensive line, he’s leaning into two Michigan transfers who could decide how far this team goes.

When Kalen DeBoer met with the media after Alabama’s first spring scrimmage, he delivered his expectations on Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn straight up.

“We need them to make big, big strides,” he said. “Because they don’t have a lot of snaps under their belt, we are going to need them to be in the mix and be competitive with those guys at the 1s. They still have work, but they come in and bring a great attitude as I expect. They also have the ability, you see it in them, and it is what we hope for. Hopefully both can make an impact and help Alabama to success in the fall.”

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It’s not hard to understand the early high expectation because Alabama is about to roll out a relatively inexperienced QB this fall. Besides, both Haywood and Strayhorn arrived from Michigan with more projection than production as they’ve barely scratched real college snaps combined. So, Kalen DeBoer isn’t staying patient with them because they have real upside.

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Ty Haywood, the former 5-star out of Denton, Texas, feels like the more obvious ceiling play. Alabama wanted the 6’5, 312 pounder badly out of high school before he chose Michigan. So now, you can imagine the satisfaction of him coming to Tuscaloosa. But what stands out is his flexibility. OC Ryan Grubb has already moved him around, testing him at both tackle and guard.

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“He’s looked fine at both, honestly,” he said. “He’s so young that we’ve just got to keep working with him.”

Kaden Strayhorn’s path is a little different. Alabama sees the 6’2, 313 pounder as an interior lineman. While he logged limited action at Michigan, including a start in the Citrus Bowl, he was playing slightly out of position at guard. The staff believes his future is at center, where his size, leverage, and football IQ fit better. Also, his father, Jason, was a standout center at Michigan State under Nick Saban. But again, he’s not being handed anything.

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Like Haywood, he’s also battling for reps, potentially lining up next to his former IMG Academy teammate Michael Carroll, while also competing against players like Racin Delgatty in an unsettled room.

Kalen DeBoer’s O-line is still a puzzle

There’s no guaranteed starting five right now and that’s for a reason. Alabama returns pieces like Michael Carroll, who Kalen DeBoer calls “so diverse” that he could realistically play multiple spots. Jackson Lloyd has already been penciled in at left tackle, earning that role through consistency and development. But even those “starters” aren’t safe.

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“You better not get comfortable,” DeBoer warned. “You better keep the pedal down because the next guys are coming. That’s the neat thing with having so many new faces.”

Alabama loaded up through the portal and recruiting, bringing in names like Jayvin James, Nick Brooks, Ethan Field, and more. It’s a numbers game, but also a competition. Kalen DeBoer already likes the aggressiveness he sees in Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. But aggression without protection won’t work out and that brings us back to why Haywood and Strayhorn need to step up.