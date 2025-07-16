Kalen DeBoer Shares How Alabama Helped Keelon Russell Cope With Twin Sister’s Death

Alabama football is one big family. It’s been so for decades now, and Kalen DeBoer is continuing that tradition. The Alabama community came in support of QB Keelon Russell when his twin sister, Kierston, passed away. She was going to join her brother at Alabama for college this fall. Kalen DeBoer stepped up and came down to the funeral, along with other members of his staff like Nick Sheridan and Josh Chapman, to support his QB. At the SEC Media Days, DeBoer opened up about the gesture.

“I mean, Keelon is looked at in high regard already, in just one semester being in our program. He’s an amazing leader. I’ve seen extremely talented, but just high character has led to relationships that are deep. That’s a hard time for him. It’s going to continue to be hard,” he told the press. However, he also noted how much it meant for Russell to have his team support him in such a tragic time. They made the trip from Tuscaloosa to Tupelo, Mississippi, in June for the service.

“[Seeing], you know, upperclassmen offensive linemen, freshman offensive linemen supporting him on that trip, Upperclassmen receivers, freshman receivers, guys on both sides of the ball that wanted to be there, that wanted to, you know, on a Saturday afternoon be there to support him and take some time to go be with him. I know that meant a lot to him,” DeBoer added. Even his QB1 race competitors, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, showed up.

“I think it shows a lot about the type of players we have. It also says a lot about Keelon and the ways he’s established himself as a major member of the football team,” DeBoer said. Undoubtedly, Keelon Russell is a huge prospect for the team, being one of the best freshmen QBs of his class. His value in the squad is evident by the show of support from his teammates, who took the time to be there with him in his time of need.