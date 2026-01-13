Kalen DeBoer Signs 3 Portal Athletes to Fix All Important Alabama Woes at Once

Kalen DeBoer faced a full-scale rebuild as Alabama went through a whirlwind portal exit. With around 20+ players entering the portal after a tough loss against Indiana in the first playoff round, the shake-up added to the woes. But even DeBoer didn’t give up, as he said four key playmakers from the portal could calm the chaos.

Alabama needed a boost in various spots after massive portal hits. So, Kalen DeBoer targeted several key positions in the portal. After watching key special teams departures like long snapper David Bird and kicker Peter Notaro, Bama added Marshall’s kicker Lorcan Quinn as one of the first players mentioned.

Quinn’s impressive accuracy, especially from beyond 40 yards (9-for-11), suggests DeBoer was targeting a kicker who could be trusted in high-pressure situations, a critical need after the team’s recent special teams departures. He averaged 64.8 yards on 71 kickoffs, recording 61 touchbacks, proving he can handle pressure and distance.

By adding Quinn, Alabama continued its trend of adding international talent following Australian punter James Butnip, who averaged 43.9 yards per punt from 2021 to 2024.

Then, Kalen DeBoer added key depth to the offensive line after losing linemen Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen, and Roq Montgomery to the portal.

Secondly, Michigan transfer Ty Haywood joined the team, adding depth to Bama’s OL. During his high school years, he dominated as a junior, recording 58 pancake blocks and allowing zero sacks in 2023, and then led a rushing attack that averaged 203 yards per game with 44 touchdowns in 2024.

He made his college debut with Michigan, playing two games on the offensive line against Central Michigan, and later gained snaps at left tackle against Maryland.

Shifting our focus back to Alabama, Haywood would not only get an immediate chance to make an impact, but he could showcase his capabilities. But the list doesn’t stop there.

Then, Bama tackled their safety depth concerns. After Kamerin Howard moved to the portal, the safety position became a significant concern. But then they retained their key playmaker, Bray Hubbard, who shut down his NFL draft rumors as he made his way back to Alabama’s secondary.

He brought his explosive production after starting in 21 games for them over the past two seasons. He exploded in his first year as a starter, leading the team with four interceptions and finishing third with 79 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The wide receiver position became a significant concern for Kalen DeBoer as Isaiah Horton, Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, and Bubba Hampton entered the portal.

But Alabama adds a third player, as mentioned in Noah Rogers, who came in with two years of eligibility and finished his 2025 season with 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns, ranking among NC State’s top pass catchers.

Alongside them, Alabama also has 12 incoming transfer players:

Oklahoma State TE Josh Ford

USC DL Devan Thompkins

North Alabama P Adam Watford

Syracuse LS Ethan Stangle

Mercer DB Carmelo O’Neal

Jacksonville State TE Jaxon Shuttlesworth

Michigan OL Kaden Strayhorn

Virginia Tech LB Caleb Woodson

Mississippi State DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

Marshall K Lorcan Quinn

Michigan OL Ty Haywood

NC State WR Noah Rogers

However, with key additions, the team also lost top transfer portal players.

Kalen DeBoer’s worst portal miss of the season

Even though Kalen DeBoer got many key playmakers onto his team, the past weekend saw several top targets bypass Alabama, too. One of the significant names among them is Auburn’s wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers, who flipped their commitment to Texas, leaving Alabama reeling.

The setback highlights mounting pressure on Kalen DeBoer. The move also drew criticism from ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, as he expressed his dismay over the dreadful situation for Alabama.

“It was a dreadful weekend,” Finebaum said. “You guys hear the same thing that we all hear, and everybody listening to the show has heard. It’s hard to accept that Alabama is being outmaneuvered and outspent. It’s not a shock to them being outspent, but the one thing Alabama needed was a running back, and when Hollywood flew West yesterday, it really crushed a lot of people.”

Currently, Alabama ranks No. 61 in On3’s portal rankings. Eight new players joined, but this loss hurts the most, as NIL influenced the move. Texas offered Coleman a $3.5 million figure, which Alabama was unable to match. No one needed a WR more than Kalen DeBoer, as he had already lost two of his standout players.

Even the running back room looks thin with Richard Young entering the portal. While these additions address key needs, the pressure is on DeBoer to prove he can mold this new talent into a cohesive unit capable of competing in the SEC.