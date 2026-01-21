Kalen DeBoer Take Extra Caution With 5-Star WR 2027 Recruit Amid Transfer Portal Struggles

Alabama continues to sit atop the Rivals RPM for Indianapolis Lawrence North 5-star WR Monshun Sales, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 class. But while the Tide lead, this recruitment is active, competitive, and very much unfinished. That urgency showed up on Tuesday as head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff made the ultimate recruiting move.

“Alabama’s coaching staff is making its rounds on the recruiting trail,” Crimson Coverage posted on X on January 20. “Earlier today, Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer, GM Courtney Morgan, and WR’s coach Derrick Nix stopped by @LNHSwildcats to check out 2027 5 ⭐️ WR Monshun ‘Bama’ Sales. As things stand, Sales has Alabama as one of his top schools.”

That post aligns with the Rivals RPM, where Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith logged predictions last month favoring Alabama. He will be back in Tuscaloosa on January 31, a return visit.

It’s easy to see why Kalen DeBoer is in hot pursuit of this 2027 prospect. As a junior, Monshun Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, showing both volume reliability and explosive ability. He wins with size, speed, and body control that does well at the SEC level. That is why Alabama is already this invested.

Speaking with Chad Simmons earlier this month, Monshun Sales was direct.

“Alabama is a place I’ve been three times and I really like it there,” he said. “Now I’m talking a lot more with coach Nix. I can’t wait to get back down there and spend more time with him. I want to see what he’s like.”

Derrick Nix’s background aligns cleanly with what has drawn Monshun Sales toward Alabama. After spending twelve seasons as Ole Miss’ RBs coach beginning in 2008, he transitioned to WRs in 2020 under Lane Kiffin, where he coached All-American Elijah Moore. He was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in August 2025 and remains the fifth all-time leading rusher in Southern Miss history. Then, there’s also the familiarity aspect.

“I grew up watching Alabama,” he added. “When I was younger, Alabama was my favorite school, so there’s a lot I like about the program.”

At the same time, geography and momentum are complicating factors. Monshun Sales named a top group back in October, but only a few programs have separated. Alabama is one. Ohio State is another. And now, Indiana has forced its way into this conversation. He was back in Columbus earlier this month and will visit Indiana again this weekend, as the Hoosiers lean hard into their new reality. And that brings us to the uncomfortable part of this recruitment. Because Alabama is no longer recruiting against a familiar Indiana.

Kalen DeBoer faces tough competition from Indiana

Indiana’s rise is a structural shift. The Hoosiers finished 16-0, capping it with a National Championship, including a decisive Rose Bowl win over Alabama. For a program long associated with the bottom half of the Big Ten, that season changed perception across the sport. And it has immediate recruiting consequences, especially for an in-state star like Monshun Sales.

“This isn’t just any five-star recruit,” Josh Newberg said on January 16. “I feel like this five-star recruit is a good barometer for where the Hoosiers stand in the grand scheme of it all nationally.”

Monshun Sales fits that description. He is the No. 1 player in Indiana, the No. 2 WR in the class, and a player whose decision will be read as a signal. He has already attended multiple Indiana games, including the Week 12 win over Wisconsin, and will be back for a major Junior Day event.

Alabama, Ohio State, and Indiana now form the clear top tier. Official visits will come this summer. Unofficials are already scheduled, with Indiana on January 24 and Alabama on January 31. This recruitment will stretch. And it’s important for Kalen DeBoer to start building future trust when this offseason portal saw 21 outgoing transfers and just 15 incoming players. But there’s still balance.