Kalen DeBoer Takes Urgent Action to Fix Alabama Crisis Deepened by Wilkin Formby’s Exit

Alabama’s offensive line overhaul hit a snag earlier this month when Wilkin Formby, one of their most experienced returning players, announced he was transferring to Texas A&M. Losing him stings for Kalen DeBoer’s program as it tries to rebuild an offensive line that lost ten scholarship players to the NFL draft or transfer portal. But on Saturday morning, Alabama got some of that experience back in the form of another SEC lineman who’s looking for a fresh start.​

Ole Miss transfer offensive lineman Ethan Fields committed to Alabama on Friday night and made it official Saturday morning, Hayes Fawcett reported for On3. Fields becomes the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Alabama out of the transfer portal. He joins Michigan’s Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, Cal Poly center Racin Delgatty, and Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks. The commitment came shortly after Fields wrapped up his official visit to Tuscaloosa on Friday. He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Arkansas and Tennessee.​

Fields brings a solid developmental foundation to Alabama’s offensive line room, even if his playing time at Ole Miss was limited. Fields spent his first year in Oxford sitting out the 2023 season as a redshirt before finally seeing game action in 2024. During that redshirt freshman campaign, he appeared in four contests with limited snaps. But his opportunities expanded in 2025. He accumulated 62 total snaps. Fields even earned playing time during the Rebels’ historic playoff run. He took the field in the final quarter of their first-round CFP victory against Tulane.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming out of Dutchtown High School in 2023, Fields was a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 61 IOL and No. 27 overall prospect in Louisiana. His recruitment took an interesting turn when he flipped from Purdue to Ole Miss. He never cracked the Rebels’ regular rotation during their historic playoff run this past season. But Fields showed enough in practice and limited game action to attract interest from multiple SEC programs once he entered the portal on January 10.

Wilkin Formby’s departure to Texas A&M removed 1,070 snaps’ worth of knowledge from the room. And while Fields’ career snaps don’t fully replace that, he does bring two years of SEC seasoning and two years of eligibility remaining. It’s not a one-for-one swap in terms of production or position. But for a program that lost six starters from last season’s offensive line, getting any player with SEC experience is a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic will have their hands full turning this revamped group into a functional unit before the season opener. But at least they’re getting closer to having the depth necessary to compete in today’s college football landscape.​

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A rocky portal window, but signs of life

The Fields commitment provides a small glimmer of hope in what’s been an otherwise brutal transfer portal cycle for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost 22 players to the portal during this window. Edge rushers Qua Russaw and Keon Keeley bolted for playoff contenders Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively. Defensive lineman James Smith joined Russaw with the Buckeyes.

The offensive side wasn’t spared either. Receiver Isaiah Horton and the aforementioned Wilkin Formby both landed at Texas A&M. Perhaps most damaging was missing out on former Auburn star Cam Coleman, the No. 2 player in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings. He chose Texas over Alabama after taking his visit to Tuscaloosa.

But Kalen DeBoer’s strategy of prioritizing the trenches might save this cycle from being a complete disaster. Fields joins a group of five offensive linemen Alabama has secured through the portal. The Tide also added reinforcements at other positions like Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, and USC defensive back Devan Thompkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

While none of these names generate the same buzz as Coleman or some of the players Alabama lost, they address the most critical need. They restore depth along both lines. With a great 2026 high school recruiting class still incoming, DeBoer might have enough pieces to surprise people when the 2026 season kicks off.​