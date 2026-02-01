Kalen DeBoer Under Pressure as Lane Kiffin Turns to No. 1 TE After Tempting Offer Lures Recruit From SEC Rivals

Essentials Inside The Story Lane Kiffin personally checked in with 6'6 tight end.

Kalen DeBoer's offer though went in October 2024, second thoughts might follow.

Lane Kiffin's ability to flip prospects keeps head coaches on their toes.

Recruiting tension. That’s what Kalen DeBoer should be feeling after Lane Kiffin’s latest move. Alabama has been involved with Ruston (La.) 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson for months now. The offer went out back in October 2024. Now the timing doesn’t matter much anymore as the pressure point arrived on January 31.

LSU insider Zack Nagy reported that Lane Kiffin personally checked in with Ahmad Hudson and followed it up by making the trip to Ruston for an in-person visit this week. He is the No. 1 TE in the 2027 class and the No. 9 overall player nationally, according to 247Sports. Although the interest is always there for Kalen DeBoer’s program, he is not new to LSU.

Ahmad Hudson was offered by LSU back in 2023, heading into his freshman season. That was when JR Belton was still the program’s Director of Recruiting. He is now LSU’s Assistant GM under Lane Kiffin. The Ruston High School product visited LSU multiple times, camped there, and has been on their radar since the Tigers started building their 2027 board. New TEs coach Joe Cox was in Ruston last week checking on Hudson.

Ahmad Hudson doesn’t play just football either. The No. 3 player in Louisiana is a legitimate two-sport athlete who also plays quality basketball. On the football field, he’s coming off a sophomore season where he posted 39 receptions for 754 yards and six TDs. At 6’6 and roughly 230 pounds, he already looks the part, even if he’s not quite as tall as current LSU TE Trey’Dez Green, who’s expected to be NFL-bound after the 2026 season. LSU knows that the room will need a reset.



But Ahmad Hudson has already been to Tuscaloosa. He was there in November for Alabama’s 20-9 win over LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama moved to 8-1 that night and extended its win streak. And he has been open about what Alabama means to him. After receiving the offer, he told Touchdown Alabama that it meant a lot, especially after watching the program while growing up. Alabama’s basketball staff doubled down in July 2025 with a hoops offer.

On the court, Ahmad Hudson averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game as a sophomore. He earned Ruston Daily Leader MVP, District 2-5A MVP, and All-State honors. He played Nike EYBL Peach Jam with JL3 Elite and reported basketball offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech, and Grambling. His Opendorse bio indicates that he wants to play both sports in college.

But Lane Kiffin showing up in Ruston isn’t just about Ahmad Hudson in isolation. Alabama offered early, and Kalen DeBoer has been steady. And now another SEC staff member is making noise inside LSU territory and forcing movement.

Kalen DeBoer’s margin for error keeps shrinking

Lane Kiffin is building LSU’s 2027 class deliberately. It’s still light with only three pledges so far. The new $91M head coach made noise by flipping attention to a 4-star prospect once thought of as Oklahoma-bound. The Tigers offered Williamson HS DB Jaylen Scott, who calls LSU his “dam school.” This stings for Kalen DeBoer as the Mobile, Alabama native is rated as the No. 10 safety and the No. 112 player in the 2027 class.

Meanwhile, Kalen DeBoer is fighting his own fight. Alabama is pushing hard for 5-star QB Elijah Haven, who holds state records and has visited Tuscaloosa repeatedly. He’s right from the Baton Rouge backyard. As of now, the 6’5, 215-pound QB who broke the LA state passing record (4,714 yards) is widely projected to land in Tuscaloosa per Rivals RPM. The Tide already signed in-state 4-star Trent Seaborn in the 2027 class.

Ahmad Hudson sits right at the intersection of it all. Louisiana roots, SEC rivals, and TE need to come into focus. And now, Lane Kiffin is standing in Ruston, again. He sure is committed to keeping this one home.