Kalen DeBoer Voices Confidence in Alabama Unit That Faced Questions in Big Games

Since Alabama’s season wrapped up with the Rose Bowl loss, the roster turnover has been real, and the defensive line felt it more than anything. They lost key pieces like Tim Keenan III and Bandit LT Overton. Plus, Kelby Collins, James Smith, Keon Keeley, Jordan Renaud, and Wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Noah Carter all hit the transfer portal. With such talents, walk out the door; any head coach would sweat, but not Kalen DeBoer. Kalen DeBoer sounded more thrilled than concerned.

“I’m fired up about that group,” Kalen DeBoer said on January 28 at the Senior Bowl. “Fired up about what those guys bring. Both the returners and the newcomers who come in. I think we got longer; we got bigger. I think we got more athletic. I think we got some guys both in the program and guys that have come into it that really care.”

Now, he might not be concerned because it’s not like a bare cupboard situation. They have added some key players to the defensive side. Jeremiah Beaman, who missed the 2025 season due to an injury, will be returning to the group. London Simmons, who redshirted his freshman season, is expected to earn a waiver and will be joining rising redshirt junior Edric Hill as the top returner at defensive tackle.

He added, “Not just about what they can do personally for themselves, but also care about being a great teammate. And so, again, captain-type caliber people are coming into the program. I think we’ve hopefully upgraded. That’s my hope. Can’t say we’ve done it because I haven’t seen them on a football field as a whole, but I really like the direction that’s going.”

Bama also added four transfers to the defensive line room, including Desmond Umeozulu from South Carolina, who could have some positional versatility with the Tide. However, he’s only managed to record 14 solo tackles and one and a half sacks through three seasons. Bama also managed to land five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin out of Georgia, who could be a factor early on, with limited depth at the position. Along with them, five freshmen will be joining the defensive room.

Much of that confidence starts with the defensive tackle Terrance Greene, one of Alabama’s most intriguing new additions. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman posted 15 tackles and a pass breakup in 2025, and with Alabama losing all three starting defensive linemen, his experience arrives at the perfect time.

Is Alabama’s defense production upgraded?

After the 2025 season came to an end, Alabama lost four defensive linemen from the roster while two more declared for the NFL draft. The six players combined for 132 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. They also posted one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while generating 72 pressures across 1,916 snaps this past season. That’s an average of 22 tackles, 3.83 tackles for loss, 2.25 sacks, 0.17 forced fumbles, and 0.33 fumble recoveries.

If you take a look at their new defensive room, the five transfer portal defensive linemen combined for 90 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble. They also combined for 48 pressures and 1,434 snaps for their respective teams this past season, per Pro Football Focus. That’s an average of 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.8 sacks, 0.2 forced fumbles, 9.6 pressures, and 286.8 snaps per player.

Since Caleb Smith of Washington redshirted his 2025 season, his production last season remains zero. And the Tides also added several freshmen up front who could help in the rotation. While the new group lacks experience and numbers, they have the potential to perform. However, they still remain an untested side as a unit and need to be tested on the field.