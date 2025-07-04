Kalen DeBoer Warned of In-State Enemies After Alabama’s Recruiting Surge

They mocked him as “Husky Harsin” before he even unpacked his bags in Tuscaloosa. Kalen DeBoer, the man tasked with carrying on Nick Saban’s dynasty, was slapped with the same label Auburn fans once used to mock their own failed hire in Bryan Harsin. The implication was that a West Coast outsider, clueless about recruiting in the south, destined to fail on SEC soil. But fast forward to July 2025, Alabama is making the Tigers fans eat their own roast.

It’s not just about who Alabama’s getting. It’s about how Kalen DeBoer is doing it. In a new episode of The Game with Ryan Fowler on Tide 100.9 podcast, Fowler summed it up best. “They said he’d never be able to recruit. They said he’d never be able to connect with a Southern kid. And he’s done the complete opposite,” he said. “You know how they hated Nick Saban. If DeBoer keeps this up, he’s gonna have some enemies in the state.” And yes, there’s big reasons for Auburn to feel the furious sting because the guy they once trolled is stacking blue-chippers like he’s a veteran in the SEC.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Alabama Oct 12, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer does a post-game interview with ESPN after his teams victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Since the start of June, Kalen DeBoer and the Tide have shifted gears into overdrive on the recruiting trail. They’re flipping the script and flipping some stomachs in Auburn while they’re at it. Alabama has exploded from five commitments in the 2026 class to a whopping 17 commitments. And not just bodies because out of those commits, they already boast four 5-stars, the most in the current class. Their latest 5-star addition is a blow to their instate rival as Hugh Freeze’s team was also in hot pursuit for the top ranked player in the state of Alabama who’s also the No. 2 WR in the nation.

It’s Cederian Morgan, the 6’4, 210-pounder from Benjamin Russell High in Alexander City. He picked Kalen DeBoer’s squad over Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, and Colorado. And that stings for the Tigers who watched their instate gem walk straight into enemy territory. And the hate is real. “Think about DeBoer, his first introduction speech at the Iron Bowl rivalry,” Fowler added. “You got fights all over the field… Fights on the sidelines, teams afterwards, after the game, you got coaches breaking up fights. You got Greg Byrne over in the corner breaking up another fight.” That’s the atmosphere between these two teams. And it’s surely going to get more intense now that Kalen DeBoer is proving the Husky Harsin narrative wrong.

Kalen DeBoer continues to retain recruiting momentum

Cederian Morgan’s commitment followed the pledges of fellow 5-stars including EDGE Xavier Griffin (No. 1 LB nationally), RB Ezavier Crowell, and CB Jorden Edmonds. 4-star TE Mack Sutter, OL Samuelu Utu, and former Iowa State QB commit Jett Thomalla all jumped on board too. Four 5-stars. Seven 4-stars. Six 3-stars. And it’s only July. And they’re 8th nationally and 4th in the SEC compared to Auburn who’s last in the SEC with just six commits for 2026. And more good news could be on the way for Kalen DeBoer and co.

Xavier Griffin might’ve teased the next domino with his July 2 post which read, “Another one soon🤫.” Alabama fans know the vibes. All eyes now shift to 5-star S Jireh Edwards, who boasts a 93.1% crystal ball to the Tide and cancelled all visits after his official to Tuscaloosa. And don’t forget in-state freak EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones. Most insiders say he’s already crimson-bound.

As they say, the rejected will be respected. Kalen DeBoer wasn’t just underestimated. He was disrespected. And now, he’s recruiting with a vengeance.