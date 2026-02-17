Kalen DeBoer Wastes No Time to Reload Alabama Staff With 2 Key Hires After Losing Nick Saban Recruiter

NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0028

In the high-stakes world of college football recruiting, Kalen DeBoer is moving swiftly to counter a key departure from the staff he inherited from Nick Saban. With a crucial role now vacant, Alabama is reportedly tapping into both the professional and collegiate ranks to reload, with one of the new hires bringing an NFL-level scouting eye to Tuscaloosa.

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that DeBoer is set to hire Georgia Tech’s executive director of recruiting, Alex Mathis, and the Cardinals’ scout, Stephen Wise, as members of Bama’s front office. This move could be a huge benefit for the Tide if Wise’s NFL scouting strategies translate to the college level. After five seasons with the Cardinals, Wise brings valuable pro-level personnel experience back to the collegiate ranks. From 2018 to 2021, his high-volume work kept the Power Five recruiting operation running smoothly.

Then he joined the Cardinals as a scouting assistant in the front office. After three seasons, he was promoted to scouting representative and brought several high-profile prospects there, evaluating collegiate talent. In the 2025 draft, Wise helped Arizona to get players like DT Walter Nolen III, CB Will Johnson, and DE Jordan Burch.

Joining Wise in DeBoer’s revamped front office is Alex Mathis, who brings a different but equally valuable recruiting background from the college ranks. Over nearly 12 seasons in coaching and recruiting, Mathis has made stops at several places. This past season, he spent with the Yellow Jackets, and he helped to recruit talents like Jeffar Jean-Noel, Traeviss Stevenson, Jaedyn Terry, and Cole Bergeron.

Before joining Georgia Tech, Mathis spent 3 seasons with UCF and helped the Knights land three top-40 recruiting classes. But that’s not all, as before working at the collegiate level, Mathis spent 8 years at three Georgia high schools as a coach and recruiting coordinator. Now, as one of the top recruiters at the Power 4 level, he is going to Alabama to show his fireworks.

Obviously, with this kind of talent on display, these two help the Tide to boost their recruiting trail; however, the hires come as DeBoer also loses a crucial staff member, who seemed a bit distraught after leaving Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer’s former seven-year staff member shares farewell message

After Nick Saban’s retirement, Alabama faced its ripple effect, and Kalen DeBoer felt that hard. But one steady hand helped keep Alabama’s recruiting machine humming. Johnson was a steady hand during the transition period following Nick Saban’s retirement, helping to maintain stability within the recruiting department before Kalen DeBoer’s staff was fully assembled.

In a heartfelt farewell, she wrote, “After seven years, I leave Tuscaloosa with nothing but gratitude. Roll Tide forever.”

Imago Pictured is Alabama’s former Director of Recruiting Operations, Carrigan Johnson. | Credits: X

From Recruiting Operations Coordinator in 2019 to Director of Football Recruiting Operations in 2023, her impact was felt everywhere. Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 via On3. But her influence extended far beyond securing the No. 1 recruiting class ranking in 2025. Colleagues often described her as a “pillar” of the recruiting department, probably because she kept her focus on impact always.

After earning national recognition on 247Sports’ 30Under30 list, Carrigan noted, “This recognition is not just about today, but about the young women coming next.”

Now her era may end at Alabama, but her love for Alabama will never cease to exist.