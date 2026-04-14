Kalen DeBoer Will Be Forced to Bench Alabama’s QB1; Reports Alabama Journalist

Ever since the Alabama Crimson Tide’s A-Day spring scrimmage, the program’s quarterback room has been under the spotlight. With Keelon Russell and Austin Mack battling for Alabama’s QB1 role, another top journalist, who saw the spring game, has predicted the likely starting quarterback due to a lapse he observed in one of the team’s units.

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While many others are basing their QB1 pick mainly on Russell’s performance at the spring game, AL.com’s journalist Nick Kelly is tipping Russell for the role mainly due to Alabama’s lackluster offensive line. Speaking on WJOX 94.5 FM, a sports radio station in Alabama, he explained that the flaws he noticed in the offensive line need a quarterback like Russell to be mitigated.

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“I think that unless something changes, Alabama might have to start Keelon Russell, because they’re going to need someone who can move and is mobile and can get the ball out of his hands quick,” Kelly said.

“And to me, that’s Keelon Russell. I don’t think that Austin Mack is going to be your guy if you’re looking for those things. So Alabama, if the offensive line does not improve, they might have to start Keelon unless there’s some big red flag or something happens otherwise. But to me, that’s why I think at this point, Keelon is most likely starter.”

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Now, Kelly doesn’t see Russell starting just because he’s talented enough. The redshirt freshman is tailor-made to fix the current disaster in Alabama’s offense.

Alabama’s offensive line stands as one of the most uncertain units in the program as they head into the 2026 season. With sophomore athlete Michael Carroll being the only returning starter, he is joined by a group of unproven players as far as Alabama’s offense is concerned. Carroll had six starts in 14 games and was named a Freshman All-American at right tackle in 2025. The closest to him was William Sanders, who played in all 16 games but started none of them.

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Jackson Lloyd featured in just five games, while Mal Waldrep played in two. Jayvin James, a transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, is joined by a few other transfers, like Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty, Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn, and Texas transfer Nick Brooks. The lack of chemistry in the offensive line was so evident in the spring game that Kelly mentioned their display as his “biggest concern”.

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“Purely based on the fact that the offensive line was shaky. I still don’t have a lot of confidence in it. They’re still trying to gel. There’s a lot of time before the season is still, but yeah, that’s probably my biggest concern right now, is that offensive line. There’s not much that I saw on Saturday to give me confidence in that.”

Russell surely gave Kelly some confidence with his performance at the spring game, where he threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and completed 21 of 33 passes. Though limited by injury, Austin Mack, Keelon’s main competitor, threw for just 95 yards threw for just 95 yards and a touchdown, while completing seven of 13 passes. As Kelly suggested, the offensive line needs a top performer to reduce the deficit they bring to the team.

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Coach Kalen DeBoer on Alabama’s offensive line

Coach Kalen DeBoer understands the inexperience in his offensive line and the gamble he is making by taking this set of players as his main offensive linemen in 2026. However, he is hoping their talent overshadows their inexperience.

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“We need them to make big strides, because they don’t have a lot of snaps under their belt. We’re counting on them to be in the mix and be competitive,” DeBoer said. “You can see they have it in them, it’s what we hope for. But they’re still past learning the system, but the timing and just being comfortable out there, you can see they’re still working.”

Knowing the room is very open, with the better performers in practice having the starting advantage over others, DeBoer urged them all to give their very best.

“You’d better not get comfortable,” DeBoer said. “You’d better keep the pedal down, because the next guys are coming. And that’s the neat thing with having so many new faces. As you’re seeing in practice, the competitiveness is happening.”

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Aside from Keelon Russell putting up impressive performances, another thing fans can look forward to is how he helps the offensive line in the coming season. There are certain players with the supernatural ability of making those around them better. As Alabama prepares for a better 2026, the team will be hoping Russell is one of them.