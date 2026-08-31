Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Adds Ex-Big Ten, ACC Athlete to Coaching Staff

Kalen DeBoer took full advantage of relaxed NCAA regulations. It allows unlimited off-field personnel to act as practical instructional coaches on campus. The Crimson Tide head coach made a crucial last-minute hire of an analyst before Alabama’s season opener.

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DeBoer has hired former college running back Will Nixon as an offensive analyst, as reported by Football Scoop on August 31.

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Source: Alabama adds former Washington, Nebraska, and Syracuse running back Will Nixon to staffhttps://t.co/lUdSzoqZU3— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) August 31, 2026

The hire represents a reunion for DeBoer and Nixon since the latter played for the Alabama head coach at Washington. The new addition provides the Alabama coaching staff with an off-field assistant who understands the head coach. Moreover, Nixon has experience playing under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

DeBoer originally recruited Nixon out of the transfer portal to Washington. Nixon appeared in 26 games over two seasons for the Huskies. During DeBoer’s 2023 run to the national championship game, Nixon was a key rotational back. He recorded 290 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 20 receptions during that campaign.

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Nixon brings a unique perspective to the analyst role. He has played in multiple positions across three different major football conferences. He began his career as a wide receiver before transitioning to running back. For his final year in college, he transferred to Syracuse for the 2025 season. He logged a career-high 432 rushing yards with the Orange.

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Football coaching is a familial trade for Nixon. He is the son of Jeff Nixon, Syracuse’s current offensive coordinator. Jeff also boasts extensive NFL coaching experience with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Having grown up around high-level game preparation, the younger Nixon is using the analyst role at Alabama as an immediate on-ramp to break into coaching.

By bringing in Nixon, Alabama capitalizes on the NCAA rule change allowing unlimited support staff members to provide hands-on coaching and tactical instruction. He is set to work alongside assistant head coach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

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After the 2025 season, Kalen DeBoer didn’t make a lot of his changes to his staff despite the team’s poor end to its campaign in the playoffs. One of the major changes was the appointment of veteran coach Adrian Klemm to coach Alabama’s offensive line. Moreover, Derrick Nix was brought in from Auburn to coach the wide receivers.

Other positions on DeBoer’s staff are almost the same as last year. Kane Wommack returns for another year as the defensive coordinator. His unit was one of the few bright spots for Alabama late into the season. Similarly, Maurice Linguist is still there as the safeties coach, along with Freddie Roach (D-line), Jay Valai (LBs), Jay Valai (CBs), and Jay Nunez (STs). On the other side of the ball, Bryan Ellis has been shifted to coach the tight ends, while Robert Gillespie has been retained as RBs coach.

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Alabama’s staff realignment before the season opener

The 2026 college football season is officially underway with the Week 0 clashes. Alabama will begin its campaign against East Carolina on September 5. The game is set to see one of the hottest days of the year in Tuscaloosa, with the weather department cautioning the fans about the heat.

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From a team perspective, Alabama has announced Keelon Russell as their starting quarterback, who won an intense QB battle against Austin Mack. There’s very little preseason hype about Alabama heading into a new campaign. Within their own conference, teams like Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and LSU have been favored over the Tide in predictions.

The lack of hype is also due to the turnovers after the last season. Alabama lost several players to the draft and the portal. The offensive line has a new look in several spots, and there’s also some uncertainty around the age of the roster. The offense is getting a surprise talent boost with transfer wideout Noah Rogers returning to health faster than expected.

On the other side of the ball, Co-captain defensive tackle Tim Keenan III underwent tightrope ankle surgery, which complicated things for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. These issues may not crop up against East Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida State. But come October, Alabama’s depth will be tested against a tough SEC schedule.